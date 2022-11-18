What the hike in electricity prices in Connecticut means for residents and their electric bills this winter

Read full article on original website
Related
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families due to get up to $750 in direct payments this December – see if you qualify
A SECOND batch of child tax rebates will be sent out next month just in time for the holidays. Rhode Island residents who filed their 2021 tax return by the October 17 deadline and qualify for the state's child tax credit should receive their payment this December. The state's expanded...
$850 payment coming to many residents
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
If you are a senior citizen, you may qualify for a tenant reimbursement
Checks for Connecticut's renter rebate program will begin mailing this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced. Rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for individuals.
Comments / 1