Panama City Beach mother-daughter duo publish children's book about sea creatures

A mother-daughter duo has launched a book to teach children about Panama City Beach sea creatures with educational facts and unique illustrations.

"Aquatic Critters A to Z, Along the Shores of PCB," is a children's book that focuses on marine life found along Panama City Beach and illustrates each critter made from fused glass.

Local glass artist Marlene East authored the story and created the glass animals, while her daughter, Allie Anderson, created the book's graphic design. The pair published the book Sept. 1.

East wanted to write a children's book and decided to create something that reminded her of the days she spends with her children and grandchildren in her hometown. As a longtime glass artist, she wanted to incorporate her skill into the book's illustrations to give it a unique design.

"I like to do a lot of discovery about animals and what goes on with our amazing marine life. So one day after a walk on the beach with my grandchildren, I decided I wanted to write a children's book for them," East said, noting that she wrote the book in one night.

Anderson had a passion for designing graphics and illustrations. In 2015, she was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Women Business Owners.

"We've always had creativity running through our veins," said Anderson, who is also the events director for Cultural Arts Alliance in Santa Rosa Beach. "When I was young, my mom supported me to get as creative as I could in any way, shape or form. So I think it just lives within us, and we wanted to continue in our family."

"Aquatic Critters A to Z" dives alphabetically into each animal with local references and a rhyme scheme on each page. This book also features bonus pages with facts about each critter that align with educational learning standards for young children.

"I wanted local teachers to be able to use the book as an education piece," East said. "It's fun to watch kids learn through the book and see how you can turn art into a book."

Their book is just the start of what they have planned for the future.

East and Anderson hope to create a book series from "Aquatic Critters A to Z" that features more places across the country and follow the same concepts of the original story. East also said she plans to write a similar book about aquatic plants in Panama City Beach.

Anderson described the opportunity to collaborate with her mother and share her work with the community as fulfilling.

"This was a really fun project to do with my mom, and it made me realize that you can do anything you put your mind to," Anderson said. "The goal was to raise awareness for art, marine life and education, and I think we fulfilled that goal, and that's important to us."

The duo now hosts book signings and readings at community events and local schools. A display of all the featured animals in a glass form can be found at every event.

The next book signing will be Saturday at Caffe Del Mundo, 101 S. Bonita Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon. Hard and soft-covered book copies and posters of the fun facts are available to purchase at marleneeastglassart.com.