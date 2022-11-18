ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach mother-daughter duo publish children's book about sea creatures

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOKuT_0jFzLgA500

A mother-daughter duo has launched a book to teach children about Panama City Beach sea creatures with educational facts and unique illustrations.

"Aquatic Critters A to Z, Along the Shores of PCB," is a children's book that focuses on marine life found along Panama City Beach and illustrates each critter made from fused glass.

Local glass artist Marlene East authored the story and created the glass animals, while her daughter, Allie Anderson, created the book's graphic design. The pair published the book Sept. 1.

Now open:Panama City's newest restaurant serves up Southern-style homemade local recipes

In case you missed it:Panama City's first mobile flower trailer blooms with build-your-own bouquet bar

East wanted to write a children's book and decided to create something that reminded her of the days she spends with her children and grandchildren in her hometown. As a longtime glass artist, she wanted to incorporate her skill into the book's illustrations to give it a unique design.

"I like to do a lot of discovery about animals and what goes on with our amazing marine life. So one day after a walk on the beach with my grandchildren, I decided I wanted to write a children's book for them," East said, noting that she wrote the book in one night.

Anderson had a passion for designing graphics and illustrations. In 2015, she was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Women Business Owners.

"We've always had creativity running through our veins," said Anderson, who is also the events director for Cultural Arts Alliance in Santa Rosa Beach. "When I was young, my mom supported me to get as creative as I could in any way, shape or form. So I think it just lives within us, and we wanted to continue in our family."

"Aquatic Critters A to Z" dives alphabetically into each animal with local references and a rhyme scheme on each page. This book also features bonus pages with facts about each critter that align with educational learning standards for young children.

"I wanted local teachers to be able to use the book as an education piece," East said. "It's fun to watch kids learn through the book and see how you can turn art into a book."

Their book is just the start of what they have planned for the future.

East and Anderson hope to create a book series from "Aquatic Critters A to Z" that features more places across the country and follow the same concepts of the original story. East also said she plans to write a similar book about aquatic plants in Panama City Beach.

Anderson described the opportunity to collaborate with her mother and share her work with the community as fulfilling.

"This was a really fun project to do with my mom, and it made me realize that you can do anything you put your mind to," Anderson said. "The goal was to raise awareness for art, marine life and education, and I think we fulfilled that goal, and that's important to us."

The duo now hosts book signings and readings at community events and local schools. A display of all the featured animals in a glass form can be found at every event.

The next book signing will be Saturday at Caffe Del Mundo, 101 S. Bonita Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon. Hard and soft-covered book copies and posters of the fun facts are available to purchase at marleneeastglassart.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. dive team pull stolen SUV out of Yellow River

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a reported stolen SUV out of Yellow River on Sunday. According to deputies, security forces at Eglin Air Force Base spotted the vehicle in the water and called the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded they did not know if a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Get into the holiday spirit with the Jaycees Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready to jingle bell rock this Christmas for the Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade in Historic Downtown Panama City! Chairman of the parade, Randy Windham and President of the Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, were both in studio to discuss all the details. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock.” The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local organization provides Thanksgiving food for hundreds of families

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– A Hand Up International Inc. held a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Rutherford High School on Saturday. Over 70 Rutherford students and volunteers helped give away fresh produce, canned goods, turkey, and ham. Around 500 families will now have food to eat on Thanksgiving. A Hand Up International Inc. CEO Jeanette Best said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven holds ‘Winter Wonderland’ shopping event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven kicked off the holiday season with their annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at Sheffield Park. The event is a one-stop shop that gives local businesses a chance to sell their products and community members a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping. In addition to shopping, there was […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panhandle restaurants open on Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving. Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day. Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.Adults: $42 | Children […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City

Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month. Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 20-26

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
WMBB

Salvation Army officially opens second location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Salvation Army held a grand opening for their new location on Saturday. The new family store is located in a shopping center on the corner of 23rd St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. “We were hoping to be open early this last spring, but things take time,” Salvation Army […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WFLA

Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Man on death row begs for life in prison at Spencer hearing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man once sentenced to death for killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was given what’s called a Spencer hearing Friday. Matthew Caylor, 47, is asking Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson to consider life in prison. This after his original death sentence was thrown out due to a 2016 Florida Supreme Court law that says a death penalty verdict needs to be unanimous. The jury in 2009 originally voted 8 to 4 in favor of the death penalty.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy