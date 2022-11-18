Watch live: White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Jean-Pierre is expected to field questions about the Russia-Ukraine war, including the deaths of two people this week on a Polish farm near its border with Ukraine who may have died from an errant Ukrainian missile fired in response to Russian missiles.

She is also likely to be asked about the changing political situation in Washington after Republicans were officially projected to have won the House majority.

Watch the video above.