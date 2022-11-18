ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last four and a half years, John and Sherri Ditter have run the ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’ in Giltner. In that time, they’ve made tons of people happy with their delicious food. “I have very good staff and the food is...
GILTNER, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Celebrating our senior pets

KEARNEY, Neb. — November is National Senior Pet Month, but at what age is our aging pet considered a “senior”?. Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it depends on the breed of dogs. "Large breeds such as the Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Rottweilers, those...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Free Thanksgiving meal in Kearney, volunteers needed

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition needs your help!. Gailen Kotrous with the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens has more on the need of volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Thursday, November 24, Old Town Hall (1900 Central Avenue, Kearney) Call 308-233-7774 to...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Cedar Hollow hosts its 20th annual mechanical animal race for students

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Cedar Hollow School held its annual mechanical race for its students. Going on 20 years, this year they used mechanical dogs instead of pigs. Students were extremely excited to see which class would claim the winning title this year after the students raised money for their school, and get ready to embrace Thanksgiving break with their families.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Hickman man shot in hunting accident

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A hunting accident in Buffalo County has left a Hickman man injured. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the accident happened Friday at around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. An initial review of the scene showed the man was unintentionally shot at...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
UPLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students

KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Mental Health Awareness: Eating Disorders

AXTELL, Neb. — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and for some, all that food may not be something they look forward to. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson spoke with NTV on that topic.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

From asphalt to cement, the resurfacing of the Parkview Cemetery continues

HASTINGS, Neb. — From asphalt to cement, the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings continues its “very much needed” resurfacing, according to city officials. Superintendent of Parkview Cemetery John Brown said the resurfacing work started in March 2020. In the first year of the project, phase one was completed. Construction workers recently completed phase two and phase three.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

25 Keys of Christmas drawing: CNH Industrial

The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 11 hours ago.
iheart.com

KSNB Local4

NebraskaTV

NebraskaTV

Man sentenced in I-80 drug bust near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after he and two others were caught near Grand Island trying to transport drugs. Federal officials say Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Other charges including possession of a...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

The gentle side of Autumn, returns...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a week of bitter cold, we finally turned the corner toward warmer weather, Sunday. Highs temperatures were wall to wall 50s across the state today, but as you might expect, now that the sun has set, it will be a chilly night as the winds turn light. Morning lows on Monday morning will be in the upper teens and low 20s.
HASTINGS, NE

