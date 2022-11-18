ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your week in metro Detroit: A small Michigan college — from my view

By David Jesse, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Hello, Free Press subscribers,

I like small colleges.

I like the way students greet each other as they cross campus, seemingly knowing everyone they walk past. I like the way they center small rural towns, functioning as a public gathering spot. I like the way professors not only know their students' names, but also where they like to eat lunch and what they are struggling with academically. I like how they offer an alternative to large public schools for students.

What I don’t like is the way a heavy dependence on tuition is making the survival of these schools — and the small Michigan towns they are in — questionable.

I’ve spent a lot of time on small Midwest college campuses in the last couple of years and seen a lot of efforts to turn around those trends.

Recently, I found myself standing on Adrian College’s campus, where President Jeffrey Docking is trying to use virtual classes from other colleges to add majors to Adrian’s curriculum, all in the hopes of increasing enrollment.

But the program hasn’t been a complete panacea to Adrian’s woes. Faculty are raising concerns about the classes and especially about how the plan is reliant on a for-profit company co-owned and founded by Docking.

You can read more about Adrian’s efforts in my story.

Thank you for subscribing and allowing me to do these type of stories. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today.

I can’t wait to get back to other Michigan college campuses – both large and small, public and private – and bring you along with me. You can follow me on Twitter: @reporterdavidj to see more of my reporting. If you have higher education stories you think I should look into, or campuses I should visit, feel free to email me: djesse@freepress.com.

— David Jesse, Detroit Free Press higher education reporter

* Note to our dear readers: Next week, Nov. 27, we will not publish an edition of Your Week in Detroit. This newsletter will resume the following Sunday, Dec. 4. Thank you for your support. Have a nice Thanksgiving weekend!

