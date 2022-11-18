Your week in metro Detroit: A small Michigan college — from my view

Hello, Free Press subscribers,

I like small colleges.

I like the way students greet each other as they cross campus, seemingly knowing everyone they walk past. I like the way they center small rural towns, functioning as a public gathering spot. I like the way professors not only know their students' names, but also where they like to eat lunch and what they are struggling with academically. I like how they offer an alternative to large public schools for students.

What I don’t like is the way a heavy dependence on tuition is making the survival of these schools — and the small Michigan towns they are in — questionable.

I’ve spent a lot of time on small Midwest college campuses in the last couple of years and seen a lot of efforts to turn around those trends.

Recently, I found myself standing on Adrian College’s campus, where President Jeffrey Docking is trying to use virtual classes from other colleges to add majors to Adrian’s curriculum, all in the hopes of increasing enrollment.

But the program hasn’t been a complete panacea to Adrian’s woes. Faculty are raising concerns about the classes and especially about how the plan is reliant on a for-profit company co-owned and founded by Docking.

You can read more about Adrian’s efforts in my story.

