Topeka, KS

In first season playing in three athletic leagues, two Topeka high schools are happy. One isn't.

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
If Topeka High principal Rebecca Morrisey could wave a magic wand, all the Shawnee County high schools would play each other regularly again in football and basketball.

It probably wouldn't be like it used to be — back when the Centennial League kindled great rivalries, particularly between the three Topeka USD 501 schools — but at the very least, Morrisey would want to see Topeka High aligned with schools much closer to the city, now that the league has dwindled to just six members.

For context, the school's football team this fall has had to travel hundreds of miles to play opponents as far away as Derby near Wichita and Liberal in the opposite corner of the state.

But Morrisey, who also serves as Topeka USD 501's district athletic director, does not have a magic wand, and she said it's easier said than done to either bring in new schools to the ailing Centennial League or find new homes for its six remaining members.

Principals from each of Topeka USD 501's traditional high schools — Topeka High, Topeka West and Highland Park — gave an update on the status of their schools' athletic programs, following league realignments over the past year.

This is the first school year in which all three of the schools are playing in different leagues after all were formerly members of the Centennial League — which now includes just Topeka High, Hayden, Emporia, Junction City, Manhattan and Washburn Rural high schools.

Topeka West a couple of years ago accepted an invitation to join the United Kansas Conference, alongside former Centennial League member Seaman, while Highland Park joined the Kansas City-Atchison League. Each started play in their new leagues this school year.

Topeka West is comfortable in United Kansas Conference

Topeka West principal John Buckendorff, who moved to that school this summer after two years as principal at Highland Park, said he and his staff and students have not yet seen any significant changes to athletics operations as new members of the United Kansas Conference.

He said gate receipts are even up about $5,000, compared to the last athletics season before COVID-19, and that travel for the school's teams has not been much more extensive.

Topeka West will continue to play its Shawnee County high school peers in most sports, with the exception of the big two of football and basketball, the principal said, although there's always the chance the schools' basketball teams could meet in the Topeka Invitational Tournament later in the winter.

Topeka West, Buckendorff said, is comfortable with its new league.

"Definitely, it's a better fit for us," he said. "All the schools are the same size as us with similar demographics. In the Centennial League, we were playing week in and week out schools that are 6A schools, and as far as athletics, were outmatched due to the numbers of student athletes they have available to them."

Highland Park's new league is 'dream come true' for principal

Comparatively, Highland Park High School has thrived in the Kansas City-Atchison League, said new principal Juli Watson.

For starters, the school's football team — which had finally snapped a 65-game losing streak in its first game in the new league — ended its season 6-3, with members of the team winning offensive and defensive players of the year in the league. Coach Jermaine Monroe was also named the league's coach of the year.

Highland Park has seen a change in school culture, Watson said, and it's led to skyrocketing athletics participation rates.

"We've had more kids go out for sports than we've ever had before, which means they have to be eligible, their grades have to be up and they have to be on their best behavior and doing what they're supposed to be doing," Watson said.

"It has been probably the most exciting thing I've experienced in the 15 years I've been at Highland Park," she continued. "It's literally like a dream come true that we are a part of something where our kids get to experience winning, and that is not something we've gotten to experience since I've been at Highland Park."

Topeka High athletics left out in unique, challenging situation

As a relatively new district athletic director but longtime Topeka High principal, Morrisey said she had been disappointed to learn that the school board — when making its decision to allow the other two schools to switch leagues — had not been fully informed of the ramifications those changes would have on Topeka High.

"In retrospect, this year has been more of a challenge than we thought it would be," Morrisey said. "I think some of the negative ramifications may be something that (superintendent Tiffany) Anderson, leadership and the board can help us address, but there are some things that simply will not be able to be fixed easily."

For several decades in the Centennial League, the Topeka High community had the privilege of playing most of its game locally, and even "away" games had a home atmosphere when playing against other city schools, especially in football.

Much of that has been lost, and few fans or families can make the trip to every away game, especially when Topeka High is practically forced to fill its schedule with far-away opponents in cities like Derby and Liberal, some six hours and 350 miles away from the school's campus.

"As principal of Topeka High, the ramifications that we knew would happen have (happened)," Morrisey said. "They are across the board. It's revenue. It's the ability to even schedule. It hits predominantly the big sports of football, and the two basketballs, but it will also impact our softball and baseball."

Topeka USD 501, Morrisey said, is in a unique situation, because few if any other districts have three high schools in three different leagues. That snowballs into scheduling issues, especially when the three USD 501 football teams share and compete for prime Friday night timeslots at Hummer Sports Football Stadium.

Stacked up against higher travel costs, gate ticket revenue has also been down so far, Morrisey said, although she did not share specifics.

"You can't separate all of that, if I'm being honest, just as blaming it on the switching of leagues, because certainly, when you're good, people come," she said. "When you're not as good or you're not winning games, that impacts it some, but it's also had an impact on our students' ability to support, because they can't travel to Wichita or Liberal."

Even scheduling nonconference league games can be a challenge, because schools are obligated to first schedule games against others in their league. Morrisey said it's difficult to find non-conference slots that line up between the three leagues.

So far, nothing positive has come from the Centennial League shakeup for Topeka High, Morrisey said.

But with failed efforts from the league's remaining members to join other leagues or to convince other schools to its east and west to join, Topeka High and others are left "in a unique situation that's a challenge."

"We are now in a league where there really is no one similar to us," Morrisey said. "We are really the only remaining, true urban school. You could argue in some ways that Junction City is a little bit, but we are playing places that are the only school in the community, which means they can pull from their entire community, and it's just a different feel."

As an informational item, the board took no action. But superintendent Tiffany Anderson noted that while final approval for a league change comes from the board, any one of the principals could return to the board with a request to change leagues after consultation with their respective schools' stakeholders.

Should such a request ever be received and approved by the board, it would kick off what is typically a two-year process of notifying a current league of plans to switch and actually completing the change.

"I want to elevate the fact that there are competing values here, and there are positives and negatives," said board president Lalo Muñoz. "There's no real simple answer. But I do want this to be a continuing conversation and find a way to make sure our students are successful."

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at785-289-5325. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

