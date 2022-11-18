ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency cites Lansing lab, other marijuana businesses

By Jack Moreland, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
A Lansing-based laboratory licensed to test marijuana products was one of 12 licensed companies that received formal complaints or disciplinary action from Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

ACT Laboratories, Inc. on the 600 block of Hazel was fined $9,000 for failing to comply with deadlines for the Cannabis Regulatory Agency's reporting annual financial statements. Statements are due 30 days after the end of the state's fiscal year on Sept. 30, but ACT Laboratories didn't submit the disclosures until Nov. 19, according to the agency.

A message was left with ACT Laboratories' Lansing office. The company has laboratories across the Northeast and Midwest provide lab testing services for licensed cultivators and processors.

The regulatory agency also cited the following businesses for not complying with annual financial disclosures: Pure Roots, LLC in Ann Arbor; Battle Springs, LLC doing business as 3 Fifteen in Battle Creek; District Bay LLC in Bay City; Green Skies – Far West, LLC, Green Skies – Healing Tree, LLC, Green Skies – Hoover, LLC in Detroit and Flint; Ox Tail, Inc. and TRC Lapeer, LLC doing business as The Releaf Center, both of Lapeer; and Sky Labs, LLC of Morris.

The agency also cited:

∙ The House of Mary Jane, LLC for non-compliance with tracking numbers assigned bya statewide monitoring system, security and surveillance rules and waste disposal requirements (METRC) attached.

∙ Humblebee Products, LLC of Frederic for non-compliance with tracking numbers assigned bya statewide monitoring system.

∙ VB Chesaning, LLC doing business as High Life Farms for packaging & advertising, general operational issues, and noncompliant waste disposal.

Jack Moreland is a news assistant at the Lansing State Journal. Contact him at jmoreland@lsj.com or 517.267.0479. Follow him on Twitter @JackMoreland02.

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

