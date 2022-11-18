GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Cedar Hollow School held its annual mechanical race for its students. Going on 20 years, this year they used mechanical dogs instead of pigs. Students were extremely excited to see which class would claim the winning title this year after the students raised money for their school and get ready to embrace Thanksgiving break with their families. The result of the race was the first of its kind in 20 years.

