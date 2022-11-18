ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Mission Thanksgiving 'brrr-ings' in the donations in Abilene

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
Seeming to follow the same creed as the post office, neither heat nor cold ever stops the annual Mission Thanksgiving donation drive.

Friday's event fell more to the colder side of that spectrum - morning temperatures were in the lows 40s; longtime volunteers will tell you it has been colder before.

But if need knows no season, it doesn't pay attention to temperature, either. Set up in front of Arrow Ford on South First Street, an army of volunteers welcomed vehicles of all kinds bearing food, clothing, toys and everything in between to be distributed by Love & Care Ministries.

The event continues through 7 tonight.

The donated items will be sorted and available for those in need at the relief organization's headquarters at 233 Fannin Street.

ABILENE, TX
