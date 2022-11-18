League awards: Vaughn, McMillen and Polen earn top conference honors

Chippewa and Norwayne were 1-2 all year as the area’s top teams, which created a pair of must-see soccer games. In the end, though, the two teams split the league, but still highlighted the league awards.

Wayne County Athletic League

Norwayne standout Shelby Vaughn was the area’s most dominant individual player and earned Player of the Year in the WCAL. Northwestern’s A.J. Smith was tabbed Goalkeeper of the Year.

Abby Henegar, Annie Henegar and Abby Blaz led Chippewa on the first team, and Norwayne saw Leah Rufener and Ellen Henslee selected. Joining them were Northwestern standout Florida Blake, Waynedale’s Skye Morris and Nayeli Cruz, Smithville’s Natalie Cox and Claire Haas and Rittman’s Anna Hovest.

On the second team were Norwayne's Annabel Stanley and Maci Kimberlin and Chippewa's Addison Good and Elena Moyer. Joining them were Northwestern’s Taelyn Lambert and Sydney McConahay, Waynedale's Kimberly Ribeiro and Anna Lauffenburger, Smithville's Tessa Daniels and Cammi Wickens and Rittman's Cali Edgar.

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Madison fended off Ashland and Lexington to win the Ohio Cardinal Conference as it saw Taylor Tucker selected as Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was named Coach of the Year. West Holmes’ Allie McMillen was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Joining McMillen on the first team were teammates Natalie Rohr and Mia Halverson while Wooster has Christie Fransen and Grace Kostohryz honored. Joining the quartet on first team for the conference were Ashland's Claire Plank and Chloe Biddinger, Madison's Mylah Davis and Jaden Pifher, New Philadelphia’s Lauryn Contini and Kellyn Fausel, Lexington’s Addy Boyce and Allie Parker and Mansfield’s Kiyah Wentz.

Earning second team honors locally were Wooster's Sydney Older and West Holmes' Avery Arnold. On the honorable mention list were Kali Woods and Averee Troyer from West Holmes and Nadia Leary and Chloe Frichtl from Wooster.

Principals Athletic Conference

Manchester dominated its way through the PAC and went on to make its deepest tournament run in program history. Panthers coach Eddie Kissner was named Coach of the Year and Fairless’ Gracie Ashton was tabbed Player of the Year.

Triway's Chloe Baker and Tuslaw’s Karlie Ohm were both selected to be on the PAC’s first team. Joining them were Manchester’s Emily Allman, Kennedy Boal, Lauren Gunsett and Katie Norris, Fairless' Cadyn Mckelvey and Abigail Seward, Canton South's Marissa Haynam, CVCA's Hannah Koons and Cara Raymer and Northwest's Gwen Lower and Abby Ross.

Earning honorable mention selections locally were Triway’s Kendra Daggett and Kylee Strong and Tuslaw’s Megan DeLauder and Gabrielle Johnson.

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville senior Sydney Polen capped the best individual career of any player with 150 career goals and 347 career points, both area all-time records. This fall proved to be just as fruitful as the past three seasons as she finished as the MBC Player of the Year and Crestview’s Elizabeth Webber was named Coach of the Year after guiding her team to a second-place finish in the conference.

Mansfield Christian won the conference as it saw Noelle Beare, Abby Little, Calah Rader, Elisa McFadden and Erin Hope named to the MBC first team. The Cougars had Emma Aumend, Mady Mack and Gracie Dinsmore, and the Redbirds saw Polen, Anna Templeman and Brynn Bailey tabbed.

Also selected locally was Loudonville’s Zoey Eades, who earned second team honors.