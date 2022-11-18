ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Maple Grove's OMNI Brewing Co. to open winery in Rosemount

By Christine Schuster
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVBWW_0jFzKmHO00
Christine Schuster

OMNI Winery & Taproom at 15701 Biscayne Ave in Rosemount, Minn. is set to open in early December. Photo by Justin Walsh.

A local brewing company founded with a taproom in Maple Grove will open a winery in Rosemount next month.

OMNI Brewing Co. co-founder Justin Walsh said an early December opening is being planned for OMNI Winery & Taproom at 15701 Biscayne Ave.

Walsh and Zack Ward opened OMNI Brewery & Taproom in Maple Grove in 2015 and have since put their brews into distribution.

At the new Rosemount location, all of OMNI's 16 taps will be available in addition to a menu of guest wines and, beginning sometime in 2023, house-made wines.

While Walsh said they are excited to venture into the world of wine and cider, opening a new community gathering place is what excites them the most.

"We love the communal nature of it, we kind of find that our purpose in this is to connect people," he said.

The Rosemount location features a kitchen, with the menu expected to scale-up in the spring. Brick-oven pizza is among the fare to be expected.

Walsh said they'll rely on West Coast grapes, primarily from Washington, while the small vineyard on the four-acre property takes root.

Once warm weather returns, live music and outdoor games and green-space are planned for the property.

"The outdoor space really excites us," Walsh said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Game enthusiasts plan elevated board game café for Burnsville

A proposed café in Burnsville is looking to cater to a growing interest in tabletop board gaming and trading cards with a new Twin Cities spot for enthusiasts to gather. The plans for Fox Den Board Game Café are set to go before the Burnsville City Council on Tuesday, with the plans receiving unanimous approval from the city's Planning Commission earlier this month.
BURNSVILLE, MN
rejournals.com

Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie

The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

Uptown businesses announce changes, closings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
WOODBURY, MN
Eater

Scenes from Asia Mall’s Sizzling Second Weekend

Asia Mall, Eden Prairie’s new pan-Asian shopping mall, is still in a soft opening phase as it debuts in the western suburbs. But that didn’t stop crowds of people in search of steaming hot pot, fresh seafood and tropical produce, and sweet bubble tea from pouring through its doors on Sunday, November 20. A grand opening had originally been planned for Sunday, but mall representatives pushed it back, extending the soft opening. Still, there was an unmissable sense of celebration and delight as people shopped and dined over the weekend.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
rejournals.com

JLL sells 185-unit apartment community in Minneapolis

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of Dock Street Flats, a 185-unit, 2013-built luxury apartment community with 2,852 square feet of retail located within the historic North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis. JLL represented the seller, The AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust, advised by PNC Realty Investors. The Connor Group, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life

The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
PINE ISLAND, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy