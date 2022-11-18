Maple Grove's OMNI Brewing Co. to open winery in Rosemount

Christine Schuster

OMNI Winery & Taproom at 15701 Biscayne Ave in Rosemount, Minn. is set to open in early December. Photo by Justin Walsh.

A local brewing company founded with a taproom in Maple Grove will open a winery in Rosemount next month.

OMNI Brewing Co. co-founder Justin Walsh said an early December opening is being planned for OMNI Winery & Taproom at 15701 Biscayne Ave.

Walsh and Zack Ward opened OMNI Brewery & Taproom in Maple Grove in 2015 and have since put their brews into distribution.

At the new Rosemount location, all of OMNI's 16 taps will be available in addition to a menu of guest wines and, beginning sometime in 2023, house-made wines.

While Walsh said they are excited to venture into the world of wine and cider, opening a new community gathering place is what excites them the most.

"We love the communal nature of it, we kind of find that our purpose in this is to connect people," he said.

The Rosemount location features a kitchen, with the menu expected to scale-up in the spring. Brick-oven pizza is among the fare to be expected.

Walsh said they'll rely on West Coast grapes, primarily from Washington, while the small vineyard on the four-acre property takes root.

Once warm weather returns, live music and outdoor games and green-space are planned for the property.

"The outdoor space really excites us," Walsh said.