ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

Australia aims to host 2026 UN climate summit

Australia hopes to host the 2026 COP summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday, seeking to overhaul his country's reputation for foot-dragging on climate change. "It is a good opportunity, I believe, for Australia to show and to host what is a major global event," Albanese said during a visit to Bangkok.
BBC

Chinese ship accused of seizing suspected rocket debris from Philippines

A Chinese coast guard ship has been accused of "forcefully retrieving" a floating object, believed to be rocket debris, from a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea. Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos of the Philippine Navy said a Chinese vessel blocked their course twice, before finally seizing the object. Chinese...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Iran players decline to sing national anthem

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Iran declined to sing their national anthem before their World...
Defense One

Polish Military Chief Says Russia is Escalating on NATO’s Border

HALIFAX, Canada — Russia’s war on Ukraine is becoming more dangerous for Poland and other NATO allies on Ukraine’s border, said Polish military chief Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, after falling debris killed two people in his country this week. “The conclusion [is] that Russia is escalating,” Andrzejczak said....
TheConversationAU

China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea

The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
BBC

Two prominent Iranian actresses arrested - state media

Two prominent Iranian actresses have been arrested for publicly supporting mass anti-government protests, the country's state-run media reports. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, Irna news agency says. Both women earlier appeared in public without their headscarves - a gesture of solidarity...
The Jewish Press

The Russian-Turkish Bond to Harm the West

If they had met as presidents of other countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would probably have hated each other. Historically, Turkish Islamists have hated both Tsarist and Soviet Russia. Similarly, Russians have never been fond of the Turks. Today, however, Erdogan, with a foot in NATO, is exhibiting a pro-Russian tilt never seen before. What is the secret of this ostensible marriage?
BBC

Iran must release protesters' bodies - UN rights office

The UN human rights office has warned the situation in Iran is "critical" and criticised authorities for apparently not releasing protesters' bodies. A hardening of the response by security forces to the anti-government unrest was resulting in a rising number of deaths, spokesman Jeremy Laurence said. He put the toll...

Comments / 0

Community Policy