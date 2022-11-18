Read full article on original website
VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
Phys.org
Australia aims to host 2026 UN climate summit
Australia hopes to host the 2026 COP summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday, seeking to overhaul his country's reputation for foot-dragging on climate change. "It is a good opportunity, I believe, for Australia to show and to host what is a major global event," Albanese said during a visit to Bangkok.
brytfmonline.com
NATO: Two Russian fighter planes passed NATO ships at low altitude: it was approx. 70 metres
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, errors, and accidents,” he writes NATO on its website. On the morning of November 17, two Russian fighter jets carried out an approach toward the so-called NATO Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which carries out routine operations in the Baltic Sea. Here,...
'Relentless' Ukraine Troops See Golden Opportunity in Winter Warfare
The coming mud and cold will complicate the fighting for both sides, but Ukrainian troops don't want to delay their counteroffensives.
Russia Confident Ukraine Lacks Strength to Retake Crimea: Senator
Boosted by a string of remarkable victories against the Russians, Ukrainian hopes have been raised that they could retake the contested region of Crimea.
Russia Digs In as Kremlin Prepares for Ukrainian Push in Crimea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to take back Crimea hours after launching his Kherson counteroffensive.
German industry calls for more support to diversify beyond China
BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - One of Germany's main industry lobby groups called on Monday for more support for industry to diversify trade beyond China, as the government prepares new policies aimed at reducing the economy's dependence on Beijing.
BBC
Chinese ship accused of seizing suspected rocket debris from Philippines
A Chinese coast guard ship has been accused of "forcefully retrieving" a floating object, believed to be rocket debris, from a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea. Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos of the Philippine Navy said a Chinese vessel blocked their course twice, before finally seizing the object. Chinese...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran players decline to sing national anthem
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Iran declined to sing their national anthem before their World...
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Defense One
Polish Military Chief Says Russia is Escalating on NATO’s Border
HALIFAX, Canada — Russia’s war on Ukraine is becoming more dangerous for Poland and other NATO allies on Ukraine’s border, said Polish military chief Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, after falling debris killed two people in his country this week. “The conclusion [is] that Russia is escalating,” Andrzejczak said....
Russia Envoy Says Ukraine Dragging NATO Into War With Poland Missile Strike
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek that Ukraine is "trying to provoke a direct military clash between the Russian Federation and NATO."
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
BBC
Two prominent Iranian actresses arrested - state media
Two prominent Iranian actresses have been arrested for publicly supporting mass anti-government protests, the country's state-run media reports. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, Irna news agency says. Both women earlier appeared in public without their headscarves - a gesture of solidarity...
Top Ukrainian aide says Russia didn’t ask for a ‘short truce,' clarifying Zelenskyy remark
Andriy Yermak also said a military campaign for Crimea will happen, but wouldn’t say when.
Putin Should Not Be Allowed Negotiations, Time: Retired General
Retired General Ben Hodges took to Twitter to say people should get used to Ukraine winning this war on the battlefield.
The Jewish Press
The Russian-Turkish Bond to Harm the West
If they had met as presidents of other countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would probably have hated each other. Historically, Turkish Islamists have hated both Tsarist and Soviet Russia. Similarly, Russians have never been fond of the Turks. Today, however, Erdogan, with a foot in NATO, is exhibiting a pro-Russian tilt never seen before. What is the secret of this ostensible marriage?
Putin Ally Calls Negotiation Talks a Ruse By Russia to Buy Time to Attack
"I understand that it's strategically important for us to drag out this situation," the politician said of the negotiations with Ukraine.
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress
President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN.
BBC
Iran must release protesters' bodies - UN rights office
The UN human rights office has warned the situation in Iran is "critical" and criticised authorities for apparently not releasing protesters' bodies. A hardening of the response by security forces to the anti-government unrest was resulting in a rising number of deaths, spokesman Jeremy Laurence said. He put the toll...
