Happy Saturday everyone...or is it? It sure is a cold and windy day out there, making it a bit miserable out and about. We are still under an ABC-7 First Alert for the conditions today, and also for what we will experience overnight. We have weather features moving in across the area that will help give us a chance for some rain, freezing rain, or even some snow overnight tonight. However, the most likely region to see any snow accumulation will be out east in Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO