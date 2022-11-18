ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Line blockage leads to wastewater spill, overflow contained

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says it discovered a manhole leaking wastewater in South Central El Paso Monday morning and the overflow was contained by the afternoon. It happened near south of the Spur 1966 interchange near the border. According to El Paso water, its crews removed a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Temperatures begin to rise

EL PASO, Texas- With freezing temperatures and precipitation over the weekend, the rest of the week is beginning to look a little better. We are still seeing freezing temperatures on Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday the low will be 37. From Tuesday on, the highs will be in the 60s...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer each day and a look at Thanksgiving

Happy Sunday! It was a cold morning and still is a cold day. As of 5PM we had only reached 48 degrees in El Paso, which makes it the coldest day so far this season! For all of you who are not big fans of the cold (like me), just hold on...warmer temps are on the way starting with tomorrow. For tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 50s, for Tuesday, highs in the low 60s, and for Wednesday, mid 60s.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Backcourt Leads Miners to 72-68 Win Over Texas State

EL PASO, Texas --The backcourt duo of N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson combined to score 37 points with 17 rebounds as UTEP upended Texas State 72-68 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center. In a game featuring a bevy of ebbs and flows, the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Wintry mix possible tonight, very cold tomorrow

Happy Saturday everyone...or is it? It sure is a cold and windy day out there, making it a bit miserable out and about. We are still under an ABC-7 First Alert for the conditions today, and also for what we will experience overnight. We have weather features moving in across the area that will help give us a chance for some rain, freezing rain, or even some snow overnight tonight. However, the most likely region to see any snow accumulation will be out east in Hudspeth and Culberson counties.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX

