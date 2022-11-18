Albuquerque Police to release new details on NE SWAT scene, police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges.

The shooting unfolded at a northeast Albuquerque home last month on a Wednesday night, October 5 at the home near Constitution and Eubank. The suspect accused of firing at officers, Rodriguez was taken into custody without injury and no one else was hurt.

Before the SWAT scene, APD says officers initially responded to reports of a carjacking at the Woodberry Height Apartments on Montgomery near San Pedro around 5:38 p.m. At a news briefing about the incident , APD Chief Harold Medina said officers tracked the stolen car to a home in the 14-hundred block of Betts Street NE.

According to a criminal complaint, two people were detained at the home when officers first arrived. As officers tried to detain other suspects inside the home, according to a criminal complaint, a suspect named Daniel Rodriguez fired a gun at police, shooting out of the home from a window. Shortly after the gunfire, a third person was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

APD released video of the shooting at a news conference Friday afternoon. The detective who fired back at the suspect has not been identified as APD says the officer works in a “sensitive unit.” APD said Friday the officer has worked for APD for 17 years and hasn’t been involved in any prior police shooting incidents.

Story continues below:

Police forcibly took Rodriguez into custody some time after the gunfire, using a SWAT team to pull him out of the home. Friday, the department showed a evidentiary photo of a handgun found inside the home. According to a criminal complaint, DNA on the gun matches Rodriguez’s. The gun was also reported to have been stolen around June 26, 2022, APD says. APD said Friday additional firearms testing indicates the gun recovered in the home was the same gun used to shoot at officers.

Rodriguez was arrested on the night of a shooting for outstanding warrants and a probation violation. APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said Friday that he has since been taken into custody by the New Mexico Department of Corrections to serve prison time for prior crimes.

“[Rodriguez] has already been sentenced to an additional three years, approximately three years in prison for previous charges before this shooting took place,” Hartsock said. “The New Mexico District of the United States Attorney’s Office and the ATF are also assisting us in investigating this incident.”

According to a complaint filed Thursday, Rodriguez is now facing charges for October incident, including armed robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer, gun possession and car theft.

