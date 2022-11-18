Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
whdh.com
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
nbcboston.com
Walpole Police Officer Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash
A police officer in Walpole, Massachusetts, was injured Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, suffered significant injuries was airlifted to a Boston hospital after the crash with a civilian sedan, according to the department. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m....
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
nbcboston.com
Judge Sets $100K Bail for Driver Involved in Apple Store Crash
A $100,000 cash bail has been set for the driver being charged in the deadly crash Monday at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three
“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Several people severely injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.This is a developing story.
nbcboston.com
Rollover Crash Causes Delays on I-95 North in Westwood
There's been a crash Tuesday morning that's causing delays in the Westwood, Massachusetts area of Interstate 95 northbound. The crash happened between exits 27 and 28, and involved a rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police and Westwood Fire are on the scene. Drivers are being told to...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
nbcboston.com
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
‘Unthinkable Morning:' One Killed, 17 Hurt After SUV Crashes Into Apple Store in Hingham
One person is dead and 17 people hurt after a car crashed into an Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney's office confirmed. Officials said a dark-colored SUV crashed through the plate glass window around 10:45 a.m. and struck multiple...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One and Recover Loaded Firearm on Temple Street in Mattapan
At about 6:37 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jonathan Marius, 21 of Mattapan, as part of an ongoing investigation in Mattapan. Armed with a Dorchester District Court warrant for the body and residence of Jonathan Marius, officers observed, and attempted...
2 charged with selling drugs in Pawtucket school zone
Police said they searched a Hancock Street apartment after a months-long investigation.
Worcester vigil Sunday to honor eight killed in traffic accidents
A vigil to be held in Worcester Sunday afternoon will honor eight people who died in traffic accidents in the city recently. City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj will host the vigil at 3 p.m. alongside WalkBike Worcester, a citizen advocacy group working to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the city.
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
