WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.This is a developing story.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO