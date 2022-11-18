ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

whdh.com

Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
nbcboston.com

Walpole Police Officer Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash

A police officer in Walpole, Massachusetts, was injured Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, suffered significant injuries was airlifted to a Boston hospital after the crash with a civilian sedan, according to the department. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m....
WALPOLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Judge Sets $100K Bail for Driver Involved in Apple Store Crash

A $100,000 cash bail has been set for the driver being charged in the deadly crash Monday at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.
HINGHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three

“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Several people severely injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.This is a developing story.
WALTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Rollover Crash Causes Delays on I-95 North in Westwood

There's been a crash Tuesday morning that's causing delays in the Westwood, Massachusetts area of Interstate 95 northbound. The crash happened between exits 27 and 28, and involved a rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police and Westwood Fire are on the scene. Drivers are being told to...
WESTWOOD, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One and Recover Loaded Firearm on Temple Street in Mattapan

At about 6:37 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jonathan Marius, 21 of Mattapan, as part of an ongoing investigation in Mattapan. Armed with a Dorchester District Court warrant for the body and residence of Jonathan Marius, officers observed, and attempted...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
WAREHAM, MA

