Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day
The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
The Vikings Were Thoroughly Humbled. Now What?
You might’ve tricked yourself that big-game hangovers were a thing of the past for the Minnesota Vikings. You — and everyone else — were wrong. The Vikings were comprehensively embarrassed in Week 11 by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3, a franchise that’s won four straight times at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nothing good came from the game for the Vikings, who were riding an unforeseen seven-game win streak.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Dallas leads the series 18-15 in games dating back to 1961. The Cowboys garnered that lead by winning four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. Funnily enough, the Vikings faced the same scenario with the Bills last week.
Vikings Fans Become Colts Fans at Noon
The Minnesota Vikings play the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 pm CST on Sunday, but fans of the team will have wandering eyes beforehand. Minnesota’s new primary foe, at least until the end of the 2022 season, is the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise’s usual nemeses, the Green Bay Packers (4-7) and Chicago Bears (3-7), no longer pose a threat to the Vikings 2022 standing, but the Eagles certainly do.
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 11 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email...
Former Vikings LB Won’t Get His Revenge Game in Week 11
Luckily for Minnesota, despite some scary names on the injury report early in the week, there are no real surprises on Sunday on the inactives. Here is the full list of Vikings inactives for Week 11:. OLB Luiji Vilain. IOL Chris Reed. OT Vederian Lowe. DL Esezi Otomewo. DL Dalvin...
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to DAL
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 166 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the broad fallout from Vikings-Cowboys. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, homefield advantage, and Week 12 are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Purple Rumor Mill: Jefferson and 2K, Coach of the Year, Adam Thielen Status
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 20th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings quickly turning gaze towards Patriots on Thanksgiving night
How exactly do you react to a 40-3 loss at home in the national game of the week? “It’s embarrassing” many Vikings players told us Sunday after the game and Monday as they met the media for their weekly press conferences. There’s not a whole lot to...
Popular Viking Tabbed for Bleacher Report ‘Midseason Award’
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings have nine games in the books, racking up eight wins — and apparently winning “midseason awards.”. Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t a quarterback, running back, or defensive player to earn the recognition from Bleacher Report. The sports media site tabbed Justin Jefferson for the midseason Offensive Play of the Year award.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cowboys
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 8-2 atop the NFC North after a beatdown at...
PurplePTSD: Jared Allen HOF Update, Playoff Picture, Schedule Flex?
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Former Vikings defensive end will get another honest-to-goodness crack at...
No Silver Linings for the Vikings on Sunday, The Stats Just Make it Worse…
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 40-3 on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It wasn’t close, it felt even worse in person and it was a GIGANTIC wake up call for the Minnesota Vikings and all of their fans along the way. It might...
Vikings Players Reactions to Dallas Loss
The Minnesota Vikings winning streak came to a shuddering halt as they were completely dominated by the Dallas Cowboys from start to finish. The Vikings were always going to lose a game at some point, but the 40-3 thrashing handed to them by the Cowboys was not how I envisioned it going down.
Did the Vikings Just Play the Craziest 2-Week Swing in History?
A week ago, the Minnesota Vikings were riding high following an improbable victory against the Buffalo Bills. Despite being sizable road underdogs, they emerged victorious when Josh Allen fumbled a routine snap. Then, a week later, they got embarrassed at home in a noteworthy loss. What happened?. There has been...
What Difference Does Dalvin Tomlinson Make?
On Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Minnesota is set to see defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson return to the field. Their star lineman has been out since Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. How much of an impact can he make?. After starting all 16 games a season ago,...
VT Breakdown: Vikings get manhandled by the Boys—What Now?
The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off a thrilling win in the “best game of the season” laid such a big egg on Sunday it can easily be considered the worst game of the season—for Minnesota fans, for sure. Starting with the first pass play of the game for the Purple, Micah Parsons chased down quarterback Kirk Cousins, creating a strip sack and fumble recovery that immediately erased any advantage the typically fast-starting Vikings had by taking the opening kickoff. The Cowboys turned that turnover into a quick three points and never looked back.
