Brainerd, MN

lptv.org

Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji

The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
BEMIDJI, MN
boreal.org

Rural Northern Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets

Bring Me The News Staff via Bring Me The News - November 15, 2022. A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured on snowy roads in Todd County

(Staples Township, MN)--A crash on icy roadways has resulted in one person being injured on Highway 210 in Staples Township in Todd County. According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dylan Crandall, 24, of Brainerd, was traveling westbound on Highway 210 near County Road 21 when the vehicle entered the southbound ditch. Crandall reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Staples Hospital.
TODD COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN

NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
STAPLES, MN
lptv.org

Inaugural Vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance in Park Rapids Honors Victims

A group from Park Rapids came together Sunday to recognize the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Lgbtqia+ Park Rapids Area organization, run by Ryan Kern, held a vigil for transgender people who lost their lives this past year to violent acts or suicide. But the event also recognized the resilience shown from the community to keep on living despite these acts against them.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended

FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
FOLEY, MN
lptv.org

Beltrami Electric’s Mitten Tree Returns for 30th Year

Beltrami Electric Cooperative is bringing back the Mitten Tree for its 30th year. This donation drive aims to provide hats, mittens and other winter clothing to area children in need. Beltrami Electric will accept new store-bought or homemade items to place on or under the tree in their Bemidji lobby. Because of the amount of donations they’ve received throughout the years, Beltrami Electric added a donation bin last year.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji United Way Director Wins Violence Free MN’s Community Leader Inspire Award

For the past six years, Denae Alamano has served as the United Way of Bemidji area’s Executive Director and has dedicated her time and energy towards working for causes that are important to the Bemidji area, such as Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter. Recently, her efforts were recognized as she was given the 2022 Violence Free Minnesota Community Leader Inspire Award.
BEMIDJI, MN
knsiradio.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake

(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

In Business: Dough Bros in Baxter Cooking Up Wood Fired Pizza

Located next to to Cub Foods in Baxter, Dough Bros Woodfire Kitchen has a custom built wood fire oven that makes their pizza unique compared to many others. Besides their wood fire oven, the business also makes everything in-house, including their dough, and they serve other items like smoked barbecue wings, salads, and sandwiches.
BAXTER, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand

A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
MINNESOTA STATE

