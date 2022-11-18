Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Albertville Man Found Guilty in Fatal Stearns County Traffic Crash From 2019
A Wright County man was found guilty in recent days on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving stemming from a fatal traffic crash in Stearns County in the summer of 2019. You may remember that the crash happened at the intersection of eastbound Highway 23 and the off-ramp...
lptv.org
Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji
The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
boreal.org
Rural Northern Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
Bring Me The News Staff via Bring Me The News - November 15, 2022. A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
fox9.com
Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured on snowy roads in Todd County
(Staples Township, MN)--A crash on icy roadways has resulted in one person being injured on Highway 210 in Staples Township in Todd County. According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dylan Crandall, 24, of Brainerd, was traveling westbound on Highway 210 near County Road 21 when the vehicle entered the southbound ditch. Crandall reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Staples Hospital.
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
boreal.org
Aitkin Co. Sheriff Tells Newspaper That Carlton Man Died Of Accidental Drowning
The Aitkin County Sheriff told the Duluth News Tribune on Thursday that Lucas Dudden’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. Dudden’s family originally said they suspected foul play, but the sheriff said on Thursday that there are no signs of it. His father said he accepted the...
lptv.org
Inaugural Vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance in Park Rapids Honors Victims
A group from Park Rapids came together Sunday to recognize the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Lgbtqia+ Park Rapids Area organization, run by Ryan Kern, held a vigil for transgender people who lost their lives this past year to violent acts or suicide. But the event also recognized the resilience shown from the community to keep on living despite these acts against them.
Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended
FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
lptv.org
Beltrami Electric’s Mitten Tree Returns for 30th Year
Beltrami Electric Cooperative is bringing back the Mitten Tree for its 30th year. This donation drive aims to provide hats, mittens and other winter clothing to area children in need. Beltrami Electric will accept new store-bought or homemade items to place on or under the tree in their Bemidji lobby. Because of the amount of donations they’ve received throughout the years, Beltrami Electric added a donation bin last year.
lptv.org
St. Philip’s in Bemidji Purchases Nearby Building for New Daycare Center and Parish Space
A new childcare option is coming to Bemidji. St. Philip’s Church recently closed on the nearby 602 Beltrami Building and plans to repurpose it into a daycare center. But even with the recent acquisition of the building, steps need to be fulfilled before a new center can open. St....
lptv.org
Bemidji United Way Director Wins Violence Free MN’s Community Leader Inspire Award
For the past six years, Denae Alamano has served as the United Way of Bemidji area’s Executive Director and has dedicated her time and energy towards working for causes that are important to the Bemidji area, such as Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter. Recently, her efforts were recognized as she was given the 2022 Violence Free Minnesota Community Leader Inspire Award.
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
knsiradio.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake
(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
lptv.org
In Business: Dough Bros in Baxter Cooking Up Wood Fired Pizza
Located next to to Cub Foods in Baxter, Dough Bros Woodfire Kitchen has a custom built wood fire oven that makes their pizza unique compared to many others. Besides their wood fire oven, the business also makes everything in-house, including their dough, and they serve other items like smoked barbecue wings, salads, and sandwiches.
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
