Lifespan appoints new CEO to succeed Babineau

By Paul Edward Parker, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
The company that runs Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children's Hospital, the Miriam Hospital and Bradley Hospital has appointed a new chief executive.

Lifespan has named John Fernandez, president of Boston's Mass Eye and Ear and president of Mass General Brigham Integrated Care, to succeed Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, who stepped down May 31. Fernandez has a master’s degree in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

“These are unprecedented times in healthcare, and we need a transformative leader who has the vision and expertise to guide Lifespan’s future strategic direction,” Lawrence A. Aubin, Sr., chairman of Lifespan’s board of directors, said in a news release. “I’m confident that John has what it takes to lead Lifespan through the unprecedented headwinds that all healthcare organizations are experiencing across the country. He has demonstrated he is a versatile and engaged leader who can anticipate future possibilities and translate them into breakthrough strategies for Lifespan. John has the ability to mobilize an organization around focused goals and objectives, while also improving employee engagement and the patient experience.”

Fernandez’s appointment comes after an extensive national search that was led by a nine-member search committee comprised of board members, doctors, management, and Lifespan’s community and academic partners including the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, the company said it the release.

He is the chair of the Conference of Boston Teaching Hospitals (COBTH) and a member of the Boston Public Health Commission board.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

