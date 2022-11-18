Read full article on original website
cv mud duck
4d ago
you see how much drugs make you stupid would have gotten a ticket for a traffic violation and a drug charges but now he just added more time to his prison sentence Way to go genius glad the officer was able to arrest him with out being seriously hurt good job officer keep up the good work GO BLUE 💙🔵🔵🔵💙
Reply(1)
5
Related
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
kjas.com
UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
Teen dies in fiery crash, troopers say
Troopers say the teenager ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle; his truck then rolled over and caught fire.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
UPDATE: Missing Lake Charles woman found dead in Sulphur
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old female.
KLTV
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Overton 5-year-old reported missing...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022
We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Lufkin intersection cleaned up after wood screws were spilled on road
UPDATE: The roads have been cleaned up, according to Lufkin city officials. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive because there are wooden screws all over the road, according to the city of Lufkin. Officials said the screws are two-inches long and they […]
kjas.com
Newton County man still missing
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a man is still missing, and an extensive search over the weekend turned up no results. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
Lake Charles American Press
11/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, 4003 Harvard St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000. Austin Kyle Quibodeaux, 21, 196 Duplechin Road, Ragley — two count direct contempt...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
Orange County SWAT team members receive training
ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains...
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
Beaumont organizations holding candlelight vigil to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
14-year-old driver facing manslaughter charge after crash involving stolen car left 13-year-old girl dead
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 14-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a crash involving five minors and a stolen car left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead. The 13-year-old girl was later identified as Theresa Franklin. Franklin was killed when the stolen vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar at Major...
13-year-old girl dies after stolen vehicle crashes into concrete pillar at I10 and Major Drive
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead. Beaumont police officers responded to the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m., after receiving regarding an auto burglary. Officers found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023...
Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
Unrestrained child dies in Vernon Parish crash
The three-year-old was not properly restrained and suffered fatal injuries in the crash; the driver was severely injured as well, Troopers say.
Trailer home in West Orange declared total loss after fire Monday afternoon
WEST ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a trailer home caught fire in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 1300 block of East Milam Street in West Orange. A witness told a 12News crew at the scene that an elderly resident who lived there left about 30 minutes before the fire was noticed.
Two boaters treated for hypothermia after being rescued from disabled boat on Sabine River
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two boaters were treated for hypothermia Monday after they were stranded on a disabled boat for an unknown amount of time. Texas Parks & Wildlife Captain Ryan Hall tells 12News the boat was on the Sabine River near Conway Cut, when it struck a submerged shipwreck and then became disabled.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 4