WJCL
Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Highway 80 (Pooler, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a woman. The crash happened on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard on Friday at noon. According to the officials, an 18-wheeler hauling rollover paper, rolled over on top of a convertible, trapping the woman underneath.
wtoc.com
Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
Bluffton police officer’s turkey drive helping hundreds
BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – His family name is legendary. Now one Bluffton police officer is doing his part to make a name for himself with his big heart and giving spirit. Bluffton High School students were drafted into service during their lunch hour to do some work, and make sure others will eat this holiday. […]
wtoc.com
1 man injured in Burton shooting Saturday
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One man has non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Burton Saturday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired incident on Colonial Drive in Burton after 8 p.m. Saturday, but didn’t find any victims at the time.
Good samaritans pull couple from fiery crash on Hwy. 67
Statesboro resident and good samaritan Vernon Osgood, who works for Yates Astro, was getting lunch at the convenience store located at the interstation where the crash occurred when he heard the crash. He did not see the actually impact, but saw one of the cars flipped over and noticed it was smoking.
WJCL
Deputies: One man injured in Beaufort County shooting, investigation underway
BURTON, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beaufort County on Saturday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Colonial Heights in Burton shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday regarding a report of gunfire. No victims were found at the scene.
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
wtoc.com
Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
live5news.com
Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
WJCL
Mother arrested for murder following disappearance of Savannah toddler Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7 p.m.:Police say they believe they have found the remains of Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Leiliani Simon was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Police say they do not anticipate any other arrests in the...
wtoc.com
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon. According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in Bulloch County. Officials confirmed that five people were injured due to the accident.
Effingham church sustains serious damage in fire
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An Effingham County church sustained serious damage in a fire overnight. The Baptist Church at Ebenezer (BCE) is recovering after a fire broke out in the interior of the church in Rincon early Friday morning. Rincon Fire Department, Effingham County Fire Rescue, Effingham County EMS, and Effingham County Sheriff’s Department […]
wtoc.com
‘I still cry’: Neighbors react to missing toddler’s mother arrested in his death
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police arrested the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon on Monday afternoon. 22-year-old Leilani Simon is in custody, charged with murdering her child. Police said they found human remains in a landfill Friday. Simon’s charges include concealing a death, false statements, false report...
WJCL
Church Fire: Effingham County pastor says items lost due to overnight blaze
Investigators are working to learn what caused an early morning fire at a church in Effingham County. Early Friday morning, fire crews arrived on the scene at The Baptist Church at Ebenezer, located in Rincon on Ebenezer Road near Long Acre Road. Pastor Matt Hines says he found that some...
WJCL
Timeline: The Search for Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon
Here is what we know right now about the search for Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
wspa.com
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
WSAV-TV
Massive fire destroys historic Midway home
A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 22, 2022. Here's a look at...
wbtw.com
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
