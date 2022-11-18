ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

WJCL

Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bluffton police officer’s turkey drive helping hundreds

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – His family name is legendary. Now one Bluffton police officer is doing his part to make a name for himself with his big heart and giving spirit. Bluffton High School students were drafted into service during their lunch hour to do some work, and make sure others will eat this holiday. […]
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

1 man injured in Burton shooting Saturday

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One man has non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Burton Saturday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired incident on Colonial Drive in Burton after 8 p.m. Saturday, but didn’t find any victims at the time.
BURTON, SC
WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Effingham church sustains serious damage in fire

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An Effingham County church sustained serious damage in a fire overnight. The Baptist Church at Ebenezer (BCE) is recovering after a fire broke out in the interior of the church in Rincon early Friday morning. Rincon Fire Department, Effingham County Fire Rescue, Effingham County EMS, and Effingham County Sheriff’s Department […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Timeline: The Search for Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon

Here is what we know right now about the search for Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
SAVANNAH, GA
wspa.com

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 22, 2022. Here's a look at...
MIDWAY, GA
wbtw.com

Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
SAVANNAH, GA

