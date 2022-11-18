Orphaned cougar cubs found by rancher taken in by zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — Two cougar cubs, found by a Washington rancher, have been given a new home thanks to the Houston Zoo.

The two cubs, named Shasta VII and Louie, were only four weeks old when they were found, and were not likely to survive on their own, according to zoo officials.

In a release, the zoo said Shasta has “shown himself to be the leader of the two by being protective of his smaller brother and being the calmer, more confident cub. Shasta often sleeps or rests with a paw over Louie.”

In addition, the zoo announced a partnership with the University of Houston Alumni Association to make the cubs ambassadors for their counterparts in the wild while faithfully representing the cougar spirit of the University of Houston from their home at the Houston Zoo.”

Shasta VII will become the new mascot for the university, whose previous zoo mascot, Shasta VI, died in August .

The zoo said the cougar cubs would be kept away from visitors for a few weeks while they become accustomed to their new environment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.