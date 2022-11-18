Read full article on original website
Polygon
Steam’s Autumn sale starts this week
Steam’s Autumn sale is back to trick you into buying more games — despite all the ones in your library you haven’t finished yet. This year’s sale will kick off on Nov. 22 and run until Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. EST, meaning it runs through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Petilil be Shiny?
For Nov. 22, 2022, Petilil will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get twice as much candy for transferring Pokémon. And no, Petilil cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Petilil isn’t currently available Shiny yet. The grass-type bulb Pokémon evolves into Lilligant and even has a Hisuian evolution. It’s likely that we’ll see a Shiny release for Petilil and its evolutions whenever Hisuian Lilligant gets added to the game, or perhaps during a floral spring event. For now, you can grab some Petilil Candy early and score extra candy from transferring Pokémon.
Polygon
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to Steam the same day support ends
On the same day that post-launch support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ends, the open-world adventure will be available on Steam’s marketplace. The game had been an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players since its launch on Nov. 10, 2020 — more than two years ago. Ubisoft...
Polygon
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu
The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
Polygon
The Xbox 360’s white gamepad is coming back for modern systems
The Xbox 360’s original, white controller, which launched with the console — oh dear heavens, now 17 years ago to this very day — will return to life as an Xbox Series X peripheral thanks to Hyperkin, the peripheral makers behind the phat-and-phabulous Duke reboot for modern hardware.
