For Nov. 22, 2022, Petilil will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get twice as much candy for transferring Pokémon. And no, Petilil cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Petilil isn’t currently available Shiny yet. The grass-type bulb Pokémon evolves into Lilligant and even has a Hisuian evolution. It’s likely that we’ll see a Shiny release for Petilil and its evolutions whenever Hisuian Lilligant gets added to the game, or perhaps during a floral spring event. For now, you can grab some Petilil Candy early and score extra candy from transferring Pokémon.

12 HOURS AGO