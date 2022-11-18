US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag

Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain on Tuesday, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. The deals are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and to Britain’s need...
Kevin McCarthy calls for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to resign or face impeachment inquiry over 'the collapse of our border'
Investigations could lead to Mayorkas' impeachment, McCarthy said. If successful it would be the second impeachment of a cabinet member in history.
Search effort intensifies after Indonesia quake killed 268
CIANJUR, Indonesia — (AP) — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia’s main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 268 people. With many missing, some remote areas still unreachable and more...
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to know today: 268 dead, 151 missing in Indonesia quake; historic World Cup upset; 'Jeopardy!' crowns top champion
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDI JATMIKO and EDNA TARIGAN - Associated Press. By JESSE BEDAYN and SAM METZ - Associated Press. Updated 2 hrs ago. An army...
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA Montevideo Open Results
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Darya Astakhova, Russia, def. Tamara Zidansek (3), Slovenia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Rosa Vicens Mas, Spain, def. Jang Su Jeong (8), South...
Comments / 0