Saint Joseph, MO

After Thanksgiving, St. Joseph turns on the Christmas lights

With the Thanksgiving season nearing its end, two St. Joseph city parks will light up the Christmas spirit with annual lightings. St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter says the St. Joseph Parks Department has been hard at work getting both Krug and Hyde parks ready for Christmas. “Getting everything started...
