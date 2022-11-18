Read full article on original website
After Thanksgiving, St. Joseph turns on the Christmas lights
With the Thanksgiving season nearing its end, two St. Joseph city parks will light up the Christmas spirit with annual lightings. St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter says the St. Joseph Parks Department has been hard at work getting both Krug and Hyde parks ready for Christmas. “Getting everything started...
Children's Discovery Center hopes to spur growth in St. Joseph, not just downtown
Construction is now underway on the Mosaic Children’s Discovery Center in downtown St. Joseph. Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie says this is a milestone project that everyone came together on for young families in St. Joseph. “It really is about just looking to the future and thinking...
