Chillicothe, OH

Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire at Ross County Sheriff’s Office

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Chillicothe Thursday has died and the deputy also shot remains hospitalized, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio BCI investigating

The suspected shooter, identified as Nicholas Mitchell, 42, died from his injuries after be transported to an area hospital Thursday afternoon, an Ohio AG’s spokesperson said in an emailed update Friday.

The shooting happened outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office in Chillicothe around 5 p.m. The deputy, identified as Sgt. Eric Kocheran remains hospitalized in a Columbus hospital and is listed in serious condition Friday, the spokesperson said.

>>Reports: Person shot in Harrison Twp. neighborhood while trying to steal catalytic converter

“Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack - and they go to work anyway,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in the statement. “Sgt. Kocheran demonstrated that daily dose of courage. I ask for prayers for his recovery and for his family, who face a trauma I would wish for no one.”

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

