Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Butler will remain out for a fourth consecutive game and his next chance to play will be on Friday against the Wizards. Max Strus (shoulder) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) will join Butler on the sidelines, and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable. Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin will likely be asked to play as many minutes as they can handle if Herro and Vincent are also out.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO