Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
Josh Hart (ankle) probable Wednesday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable to play on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart is dealing with a left ankle sprain, but the Trail Blazers expect him to tough it out and play. Damian Lillard (calf) and Keon Johnson (hip) will remain out for Portland on Wednesday. Over the last two games, Hart is shooting 68.4% from the field and averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 triples.
Caris LeVert (ankle) will not play Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. LeVert will remain out for a second consecutive game. His next chance to play is Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lamar Stevens started in place of LeVert on Monday and Cedi Osman excelled off the bench. Expect more of the same on Wednesday, especially if Kevin Love (thumb, questionable) is out.
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
Jimmy Butler (knee) ruled out again for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Butler will remain out for a fourth consecutive game and his next chance to play will be on Friday against the Wizards. Max Strus (shoulder) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) will join Butler on the sidelines, and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable. Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin will likely be asked to play as many minutes as they can handle if Herro and Vincent are also out.
Max Strus (shoulder) sitting out Wednesday for Miami
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Heat have ruled out Strus, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) on Wednesday while Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable. Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin will likely be asked to play as many minutes as they can handle if Herro and Vincent join Strus and Butler on the sidelines.
Grayson Allen starting for Milwaukee on Monday, Bobby Portis coming off the bench
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen will rejoin the starting lineup on Monday with Bobby Portis moving to the bench. Our models expect Allen to play 26.0 minutes against Portland. Allen's Monday projection includes 9.8 points,...
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Monday in place of injured Damian Lillard (leg)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Monday's game aginst the Milwaukee Bucks. Sharpe will get the start on Monday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a leg injury. Our models expect Sharpe to play 28.8 minutes against the Bucks. Sharpe's Monday projection includes 11.7...
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Tuesday projection includes 14.2 points,...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/22/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
