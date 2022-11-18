Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
$884K to fund EV chargers near Yellowstone, Grand Teton gateway communities
DRIGGS, Idaho — An Idaho electric company is slated to install five Level 3 electric car charging stations along two significant scenic byways in the region. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023. The electric company, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative (FRREC), aims to contribute to a growing...
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Exploring the soaring peaks and stunning valleys of Wyoming requires a stomach full of delicious food. Luckily, the Jackson Hole area has you covered. Jackson punches above its weight for a small town, with restaurants and watering holes ranging from swanky to salt of the earth. Tuck in to spicy Thai soups, mouthwatering pizza, beef from local ranches and pastries you'd swear were baked in Paris. Even better, diner-favorite establishments boast vistas you can't beat and cuisine you'll be raving about far after your time in Wyoming is through.
buckrail.com
A first look at 14733 S US Hwy 189 & 191, Bondurant
BONDURANT, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opens Friday, Nov. 25
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce that it will open five lifts on opening day, Friday, Nov. 25, kicking off a great start to the winter season. This fall JHMR has seen the perfect combination of early-season snowfall, consistently cold temperatures and continuous snowmaking efforts, which have created great coverage across the Resort.
buckrail.com
JHMR announces Rendezvous Festival lineup
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has announced its 2023 Rendezvous Spring Festival lineup for the weekend of March 31 – April 1. The Revivalists and Grammy and Academy Award Winner Ryan Bingham will headline the festival alongside Elle King and more to be announced. The New Orleans-based Revivalists will take the Town Square stage as the Friday night headliner.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: What’s that in the night sky?
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the winter months, Jackson residents may observe pillars of light beaming up from the ground into the sky. This optical atmospheric phenomenon occurs on frigid winter nights, usually in subzero temperatures when there is high humidity and minimal wind, resulting in the appearance of “light pillars.”
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Refuge hunt is on
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Elk Refuge elk hunt is underway until Dec. 12 with the Youth Only hunt period beginning this week from Nov. 24. through Nov. 26. Managers have noted a number of elk on the National Elk Refuge recently and it is anticipated that hunters will have a good opportunity to harvest an elk during the hunt.
buckrail.com
Experience the magic of the backcountry this winter at Darwin Ranch
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Darwin Ranch, known for its uniquely remote and rugged summer operation, has opened its lodge to winter clients for the first time in decades. For an idea of what to expect, here’s a client testimonial:. “When Tom suggested the Darwin to his long-time college...
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
buckrail.com
‘Pack patience’ for holiday travel
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s no secret that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times for airport travel, and this year will be no exception at the Jackson Hole Airport. The weekly passenger report estimates that 8,534 people will pass through the Jackson airport between Sunday and Saturday. “Numbers...
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace
Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
KSLTV
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Pink
Teton Valley, Idaho — We want Pink to get adopted so doggone bad that we took a gigantic leap outside our comfort zone to bring you this week’s Pet of the Week, KARAOKE EDITION. We promise that Pink will become your forever obsession, go check her out! Pink...
eastidahonews.com
A waitress working 30 years at Perkins gets an unexpected Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Jeannie is a server at Perkins and this week she will celebrate her 30th anniversary of employment at the restaurant!. She...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
eastidahonews.com
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
svinews.com
Late night crash knocks out power to Afton residents
A single vehicle accident was the cause of a power outage in the Afton area late Monday night. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg told SVI News that around 11:35 p.m. a vehicle collided with a power pole in the area of the 100 block of South Washington/Highway 89, directly in front of the Afton Fire Department. Romberg said a southbound male driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and crossed into the northbound lanes of travel, first striking the curb and ultimately colliding with the power pole, causing momentary loss of power in areas of Afton.
Woman stabbed, man in custody
An Idaho Falls man is in custody and a Shelley woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Bingham County Thursday afternoon. The post Woman stabbed, man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
Police investigate crash near Ucon
Idaho State Police is investigating on Thursday at 7:28 a.m. on US 20 at milepost 315, near Ucon. The post Police investigate crash near Ucon appeared first on Local News 8.
