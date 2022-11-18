Taylor Swift issues first public statement after Ticketmaster issues plague ticket sales

Taylor Swift is speaking out after fans experienced issues buying tickets to her upcoming “The Eras Tour.”

Ticketmaster experienced a series of issues during the presale for the pop star’s upcoming tour. It came to a head Thursday when Ticketmaster officials announced they were cancelling today’s public sale of tickets for the tour.

Officials said that “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet the demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” according to a statement obtained by CNN.

In a statement shared on social media, there were a “multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets.”

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” Swift said in a post on Instagram. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Swift said she’s “brought so many elements of [her] career in house” over the years.

“I’ve done this specifically to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” Swift said.

Ticketmaster officials said that more than 3.5 million people preregistered to buy tickets through Swift’s Verified Fan. A majority of those — 2 million people — were put on a waiting list based on projected sale estimates that took into account previous sale numbers.

“Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets,” Ticketmaster officials said Thursday in a statement. “However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak.”

Officials said they had never before seen so much attention for a Verified Fan sale. The company estimated that “about 15% of interactions across the site experienced issues ... including passcode validation errors that caused fans to lose tickets they had carted.”

Swift said she and her team are working on ways to improve situations for the future.

“And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” Swift added.

Swift is set the head out on the 54-stop U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour” in March. She’s scheduled to play two shows at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1.

