Preview: Wizards look to establish consistency, host the Hornets Sunday
The Wizards are off to a solid start at 9-7 but are seeking to establish consistency and identity as the season wears on. Tonight will be a good opportunity to build on that as they host a struggling Hornets team. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
Holiday Schedule Set Up For Pelicans To Feast
The New Orleans Pelicans have a very favorable schedule that stretches through the next five weeks' worth of holidays.
Pool Report on the Review at the End of the First Half of the Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim MacMahon, (ESPN) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Nuggets at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: On the 3-pointer at the end of the [first] half, what makes that play reviewable?. WRIGHT: There are two parts to this play. The first part is...
Thankful for ALL Holiday Dinner
Cavaliers Welcome 150 Special Guests from Cleveland’s Project ACT for Family-Style Thanksgiving Dinner at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cavs Players, Coaches, and Team Executives Serve the Traditional Holiday Meal to Underserved Families to Tip Off Cavaliers 2022 Season of Giving Delivered by UPS. The Cleveland Cavaliers 2022 Season of Giving...
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
While Still Early in Season, Bol Bol Continues to be Among Top Most Improved Player Award Candidates
ORLANDO - The emergence of Orlando Magic 7-foot-2 forward Bol Bol is one of the NBA’s best stories so far this season. Acquired by the Magic at the trade deadline last February from the Boston Celtics, Bol is finally healthy and getting substantial minutes. He’s played in all 17 of Orlando’s games thus far and is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
PODCAST » Injuries And Another Trip On The Brief Case, Episode 8
Greetings from the OTHER Milwaukee. With the team embarking on yet another extended November road trip after a disappointing three-game homestand and with news that Damian Lillard would miss at least the next week with a calf injury, there was plenty to go over on the eighth edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
"Keep The Vibe Alive" | Utah Begins Life Without Mike Conley Against The Clippers On Monday
The Utah Jazz are about to experience life without Mike Conley. After taking a severe fall during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Portland, Conley left the game with a left knee injury and never returned. While Jazz Nation waited for news all Sunday, the diagnosis is much more comforting than initially anticipated.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 6
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. When the schedule is released during the offseason, there are matchups that are immediately circled as must-see games. It can be a playoff rematch, a classic rivalry, or the homecoming game for a star returning to their previous city for the first time since leaving via trade or free agency.
Celtics' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago
Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.
NBABet's Best NBA Bets for Sunday
The NBA season continues on Sunday with an eight-game slate that rides through the afternoon into the evening. Our experts Alex Hinton and Jim Turvey have two best bets, a pair of player prop overs, for you to tail. Check out their picks and analysis below. >> Download The Action...
76ers Welcome Brooklyn Nets Before Hitting the Road | Gameday Report 17/82
The 76ers (8-8) prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) in their next game on Tuesday night. The Sixers will then travel to Charlotte for the second half of a back-to-back that tips off a three-game road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sixers announced Monday that Joel Embiid will...
David Wesley on Warriors matchup, Trey Murphy's leap in Year 2 | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by David Wesley of Bally Sports New Orleans (2:10) to discuss his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors, guard Steph Curry, and their current situation and how often NBA player brawls actually happen. The group...
Lakers Turkey Giveaway 2022
The Lakers continued their Season of Giving with the annual Turkey Giveaway, presented by East West Bank. The line wrapped around the corner at the Salvation Army LA Red Shield Community Center, as community members gathered to receive their Thanksgiving meal needs. Pumpkin pies, baguettes, and all the fixings were distributed to each guest. And of course, everyone went home with a turkey!
Trending Topics: Who will emerge as this season's scoring champion?
Each week, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. Through Sunday’s games, eight players are averaging more than 29.5 points per game. Who will emerge as this season’s NBA scoring champ?. STEVE ASCHBURNER: With Election Day still fresh in...
Cavs Cyber Weekend 2022 Deals!
What’s better than Black Friday? A Wine & Gold Cyber Weekend! This year, the Cavaliers are offering fans incredible deals on Cavs tickets for home games through NBA All-Star Weekend (Feb. 17-19) as well as great discounts on Cavs Academy youth basketball clinics, Cavs Kids Club memberships and exclusive deals on upcoming events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!
Trail Blazers Hit The Road Again Starting Tonight In Milwaukee
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (10-6) at MILWAUKEE BUCKS (11-4) Nov. 21, 2022 — Fiserv Forum — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and Milwaukee will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Milwaukee on Nov. 21. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season...
Magic Unable to Get Into a Rhythm in Second Straight Loss to Pacers
Franz Wagner recorded 20 points and Gary Harris, a Fishers, Indiana native, scored 18 points in his second game of the season, but the shorthanded Orlando Magic never got into a consistent rhythm in Monday’s 123-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Key Stretch. After the Magic went up three...
