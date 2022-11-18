Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
thezoereport.com
Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Outfit Looked Glamorous But Not Overly Fussy
Like everyone else, celebrities love to celebrate their birthdays — often by throwing themed bashes or hosting intimate dinners at Nobu Malibu. Hailey Bieber, who turned 26 on Nov. 22, is no different. She is currently celebrating another year around the sun in Japan, alongside her friend Justine Skye and husband Justin Bieber. They both shared photos of the model on their Instagram Stories and because of this, fans got to see Bieber’s 26th birthday outfit, which looked glamorous but also felt surprisingly relatable.
thezoereport.com
Angelina Jolie Owns One Of Princess Diana’s Favorite Bags
Amid her busy schedule, Angelina Jolie always finds time for her children. One of her usual, and perhaps more mundane ways that she gets in quality one-on-one time is by taking them grocery shopping. Over the weekend, her son Pax accompanied Jolie on such a task, and for the outing, she was spotted in a dressed up, but not overly done, outfit. The actor carried a structured Lady Dior bag, one of her go-to designer purse labels, which perfectly complemented her polished wrap wool coat and trousers look.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton Just Brilliantly Pulled Off Another Cape Dress
On Nov. 22, Kate Middleton attended a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, thus making her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. (The event welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K. — and was also the first state visit in King Charles III’s reign.) For the aforementioned banquet, Middleton wore a white dress from Jenny Packham. The elegant cape-sleeve gown made for an angelic, princess-worthy look and paired beautifully with the her regal accouterments.
thezoereport.com
Ashley Park’s Rent The Runway Collection Will Get You Into The Holiday Spirit
With holiday dinners and parties just around the corner, you’re likely thinking about the outfits you’ll wear. And while it’s only natural to want to go all out with your looks, splurging hundreds of dollars on a look you plan to wear once can be hard to justify. If this dilemma is running through your mind right now, then there’s a good chance the new Ashley Park x Rent the Runway collection will solve this problem. The Emily in Paris actor partnered with the clothing rental service to design a special holiday collection, which has everything you need to create your party outfits.
thezoereport.com
The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards
Arguably second only to the Grammys, the American Music Awards is one of the biggest nights in music. Honoring the latest and greatest talents in the industry, the ceremony also serves as a platform for artists to show off their fashion chops. And, just like the Grammys, this event is one where anything goes. All manner of style and flair are on display, from over-the-top and whimsical to fresh-off-the-runway chic, these ensembles are meant to dazzle and be seen. Luckily, the 2022 AMAs did not disappoint as attendees dressed up in their Sunday finest, ready to celebrate.
thezoereport.com
These Icy Blue Nail Designs Are The Subtle & Chic Way To Do Winter Manicures
It seems like the whole world is in its Blue Period. Few other colors — be they used in clothing, home decor, or beauty touches — manage to be so diverse in shade range and versatile in feeling. Blue can be earthy and neutral (faded denim blue), shocking and imaginative (electric blue), or calming and centering (pretty much every shade of blue), so it’s no wonder that blue nail polish colors and manicure designs have ruled the past several years. The best blue nail design inspo is a testament to the range and creative possibilities within the color. It’s virtually impossible to run out of ideas or interesting combinations when working with blue, and it just takes a few scrolling flicks through this roundup to realize it.
