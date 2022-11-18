ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast

Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been...
bravotv.com

See RHOA's Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas Reunite at a Halloween Birthday Party

The RHOA alum and Cynthia Bailey's ex got fans talking when they posed for a video at a mutual friend's birthday party. Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas didn't always get along when they appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta together, but it's all "love" between the two now. During...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Proves She’s “Obsessed” with Future Husband Simon

Check out what the RHOA alum and Simon Guobadia have been up to lately. In case you were wondering, yes, Porsha Williams is still obsessed with Simon Guobadia. How do we know? Well, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently said as much on Instagram. Porsha recently shared some memories...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...

