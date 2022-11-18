ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eco-friendly bar helps save white rhinos

HOUSTON, Texas -- A unique patio bar in Houston's East End is becoming known for more than an impressive list of craft cocktails. White Rhino is a bar with a special mission - it supports conservation efforts and donates a portion of its sales to organizations that track and monitor white rhino populations and help create anti-poaching zones.
