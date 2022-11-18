ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Crystal & Emmy Lou, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – Today’s Pets of the Week are a pair of bonded sisters from the Finger Lakes SPCA who are a little shy, but no less sweet. Crystal and Emmy Lou are sisters with a very close bond, the SPCA said. They’ve been waiting for a home together for a very long time. They’re part […]
BATH, NY
13 WHAM

Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season

Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
VICTOR, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton-Parma Senior Centeroffers shopping transportation

Do you know of someone who would enjoy getting out of the house weekly to get some needed items at the store? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers Senior Express transportation service year-round for seniors in the Town of Parma. Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Senior Center’s driver departs...
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fleet Feet ROC hosts clinic to help runners and walkers feel safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Fleet Feet ROC teamed up with Martial Arts America to teach runners and walkers personal protection and self-defense techniques when they are out getting their steps in. See events Fleet Feet ROC holds for those interested in running or walking with others here.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man struck and killed by plow in Macedon

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Rochester man was killed after he was struck by a plow in Macedon. Macedon Police say Daniel Wing, 51, was walking across Main Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. They say he was hit by a plow driven by a man from Rochester.
MACEDON, NY
Daily Messenger

Canandaigua's 'Half Pint' Smith remembered as giant of youth sports: 'He did it the right way'

Plenty of people have done plenty of sports through the years in Canandaigua, but few if any did them like Ronald Smith. CYO basketball, Frank Baker Football, the Roseland Riders and the Canandaigua Brewers. “Half Pint” Smith wasn’t just around for those and more, he was behind the scenes, working with others to make sure the ideas were put into action. It’s an impact that thrives on many levels to this day and that’s why the Oct....
CANANDAIGUA, NY
CITY News

My family's Thanksgiving dish to die for

Rochester chefs share the recipes that had them clamoring for more from the kids' table. Turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes are staples of any Thanksgiving feast. But every family has that dish to die for that makes the whole meal sing. We asked three Rochester chefs to share the recipes that had them clamoring for more as children at the kids’ table and that they still prepare today — with any updates...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy