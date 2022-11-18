Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Pet of the Week: Crystal & Emmy Lou, Finger Lakes SPCA
(WETM) – Today’s Pets of the Week are a pair of bonded sisters from the Finger Lakes SPCA who are a little shy, but no less sweet. Crystal and Emmy Lou are sisters with a very close bond, the SPCA said. They’ve been waiting for a home together for a very long time. They’re part […]
Pups rescued from underground den contract Parvo virus
ers said the virus is highly contagious.
13 WHAM
Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season
Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
Reindeer and runners make the trek from Shortsville to Manchester in annual event
SHORTSVILLE -- Runners and walkers taking part in the annual reindeer run and walk traveled all the way from Shortsville to Manchester — OK, it's not really that far, but you know, a mile is a mile — on Saturday afternoon for a pre-Thanksgiving meal workout. The running...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton-Parma Senior Centeroffers shopping transportation
Do you know of someone who would enjoy getting out of the house weekly to get some needed items at the store? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers Senior Express transportation service year-round for seniors in the Town of Parma. Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Senior Center’s driver departs...
WHEC TV-10
Fleet Feet ROC hosts clinic to help runners and walkers feel safe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Fleet Feet ROC teamed up with Martial Arts America to teach runners and walkers personal protection and self-defense techniques when they are out getting their steps in. See events Fleet Feet ROC holds for those interested in running or walking with others here.
WUHF
Rise Up Rochester annual Christmas party for children of homicide victims
Rise up Rochester’s 7th annual Christmas party for children of homicide victims is taking place this year on Saturday December 17, but the deadline to register is December 6. Marcella Cunningham and Retha Rogers, both outreach specialists for Rise up Rochester, joined us to talk about what this event...
WHEC TV-10
Man struck and killed by plow in Macedon
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Rochester man was killed after he was struck by a plow in Macedon. Macedon Police say Daniel Wing, 51, was walking across Main Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. They say he was hit by a plow driven by a man from Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police search for killer of ‘loving and kind’ Franklin student, 12
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 74th homicide victim has been identified as 12-year-old Juan Lopez. Lopez, police say, was a seventh-grader at Benjamin Franklin Education Campus. He is the city’s youngest homicide victim this year. “The first homicide of the year was a 14-year-old child and I thought...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County deputies plan to use bike patrols this holiday season at Eastview Mall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you shop at Eastview Mall this holiday season, you should notice more police in the parking lot. On Monday morning at the mall, the Ontario County Sheriff said he’s assigning more deputies to the mall in addition to the ones that are there every day.
Canandaigua's 'Half Pint' Smith remembered as giant of youth sports: 'He did it the right way'
Plenty of people have done plenty of sports through the years in Canandaigua, but few if any did them like Ronald Smith. CYO basketball, Frank Baker Football, the Roseland Riders and the Canandaigua Brewers. “Half Pint” Smith wasn’t just around for those and more, he was behind the scenes, working with others to make sure the ideas were put into action. It’s an impact that thrives on many levels to this day and that’s why the Oct....
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
Sunrise Smart Start: No cannabis licenses in Rochester, rising RSV and flu cases
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
My family's Thanksgiving dish to die for
Rochester chefs share the recipes that had them clamoring for more from the kids' table. Turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes are staples of any Thanksgiving feast. But every family has that dish to die for that makes the whole meal sing. We asked three Rochester chefs to share the recipes that had them clamoring for more as children at the kids’ table and that they still prepare today — with any updates...
WHEC TV-10
Community members sit silently for an hour to mourn gun violence victims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community say they’re fed up with the violence and are calling for an end to all. Community members gathered at Parcel Five in downtown Rochester on Monday for Shiva. They sat silently for an hour in honor of the lives lost.
WHEC TV-10
Marketplace Mall is slated to get five new tenants next year: A favorite empanada stop is one of them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop is known in Rochester for its empanadas. The business has been inside the public market for over two decades, but the owner says he’s been making empanadas with his wife for close to 50 years, so expanding is a dream for them.
Rochester fire, police staff honored in award ceremony from social club
Several city officials attended Monday's ceremony. Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Greg Bello said it was an honor to have police officers recognized.
Rochester LGBTQ+ community rallies behind victims of Club Q mass shooting
The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs may be over 1600 miles away from Rochester, but the violence still hits close to home.
Disappointment for cannabis dispensaries waiting in Rochester region
"Those territories are not going to be awarded card licenses until this decision has been made," said Burgio.
Comments / 1