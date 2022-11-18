Plenty of people have done plenty of sports through the years in Canandaigua, but few if any did them like Ronald Smith. CYO basketball, Frank Baker Football, the Roseland Riders and the Canandaigua Brewers. “Half Pint” Smith wasn’t just around for those and more, he was behind the scenes, working with others to make sure the ideas were put into action. It’s an impact that thrives on many levels to this day and that’s why the Oct....

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO