Read full article on original website
Related
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office News
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, have recently completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration (POR) verifications for Morrison County. Each year the sheriff’s office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing within the county. It is important to note that Minnesota only began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk level until 1997. Only those offenders who have been sentenced to prison and who were released after January 1, 1997 have been assigned a risk level. Offenders sentenced to probation or juvenile offenders are not assigned a risk level. Level 1 offenders are those deemed by Department of Corrections officials as those least likely to re-offend while Level 3 offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.
A brother, father, son and uncle
“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden. When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.” ...
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
FOX 21 Online
Jay Cooke State Park To Partially Close For Hunt Dec. 3-7
CARLTON, Minn. — Jay Cooke State Park will be partially closed for a special hunt taking place early in December. The closure for a muzzleloader rifle hunt and staff decided to limit access to parts of the park to protect resources and prevent the overpopulation of deer. In a...
Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man
The body of missing Lucas Dudden is believed to have been found in an Aitkin County lake. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the body found in the waters of Rat Lake is that of Dudden. It followed an "extensive land and water search" for the 38-year-old...
Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rate
HINCKLEY, Minn. -- A school district in eastern Minnesota will move to online learning Friday because nearly 20% of the students are out with illness, officials said.Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools Superintendent Brian Masterson said all six of the district's schools will conduct classes through distance learning."As many families are aware, our schools are experiencing a lot of sickness and a lot of illness," he said. "The sickness is being seen in many forms with flu-like symptoms being the most common sickness we are seeing. We are seeing students with fevers, coughs, [sore] throats, and other typical symptoms you would expect during a cold/flu outbreak."Masterson said afternoon activities on Thursday will still take place, as will the district's fall play and high school sports practices this weekend."With this break we hope that families will be able to get healthy over a three day weekend," Masterson said. "We are looking forward to seeing everyone back on Monday morning."The Hinckley-Finlayson district is about 80 miles north of the Twin Cities.According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 324 influenza outbreaks at Minnesota schools so far this season.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Under New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. – “Casino Pizza is about reaching the community, giving them what they had before, but improving it,” said Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Co-Owner, Tyrell Beckom. The Casino Pizza and Subs Shop in Cloquet, an establishment that has been around since 1983, is now under...
6 years later, officials still searching for information about Terry Brisk's murder
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for information about the death of Terrance "Terry" Brisk, who was found shot dead in the woods of central Minnesota almost six years ago.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office believes the suspect shot and killed Brisk with his own rifle on Nov. 7, 2016. Evidence suggests that Brisk was shot at close physical range, and officials believe Brisk had interacted with the suspect before his death.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, and there is a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk's death.
lptv.org
Brainerd Lakes Area Businesses Recognized at 2022 Celebration of Excellence
It was the biggest night of the year for area businesses when the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce held their Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, where 1,000-plus chamber members were recognized for their accomplishments and leadership experience. The Celebration of Excellence is an annual awards show that brings in businesses...
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Comments / 0