WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
WINKNEWS.com
Brent’s Music Headquarters closing after 45 years in Fort Myers
Brent’s Music Headquarters, which became much more than a music store in Fort Myers during the past 45 years, will be closing for good Dec. 5. . While Brent’s sold thousands of guitars, keyboards, amplifiers and just about every other type of musical instrument for more than four decades, it also served as a networking hub for Southwest Florida musicians. Even in an era of online networking, the store still operates a bulletin board for musicians looking to connect with others.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
lifeinnaples.net
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL CEREMONY
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL “CHRISTMAS WALK AND TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY” ON DECEMBER 2nd & 3rd. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) will host the 49th annual “Christmas on Fifth” on Friday, December 2nd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This special festival will combine holiday themed activities along with the ultimate nights of ‘al fresco’ dining on the street.
WINKNEWS.com
“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples
A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach hopes to be back to normal this time next year
Back up and running within a year. That is the plan from the vice mayor of Fort Myers Beach as they continue to recover from the destruction of Ian. The former mayor of Fort Myers Beach has a five-year plan to rebuild, which has some people rethinking how long they may stay on the island.
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
WINKNEWS.com
Lowe’s to serve hot meals in south Fort Myers, Port Charlotte on Wednesday
There are two opportunities for Southwest Florida residents to eat a hot meal on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. Lowe’s will join with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to serve 1,000 take-home Thanksgiving meals at its store in south Fort Myers at 14960 S. Tamiami Trail. Another 1,000 meals...
WINKNEWS.com
Cat reunited with its original owners after it was surrendered following Ian
A family is reunited with their beloved cat after seven years, all thanks to a microchip. Capri the cat was taken in by another family who decided to keep her, but they lost their home in Hurricane Ian and were forced to surrender her. Erin Nardis and her husband’s cat...
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples
Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.
WINKNEWS.com
Brent’s Music Headquarters shutting down due to Ian
A popular spot known for supplying the best music is saying goodbye. Brent’s Music has been a staple for years but Hurricane Ian was just too much for the store. Now the store owners and those who have worked there for years are sharing their memories of working there.
WINKNEWS.com
Captains for Clean Water named Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year
A pair of Southwest Florida boat captains came together to create the nonprofit Captains for Clean Water and educate people about the environment. “The vast, vast majority of our supporters are not captains; half of our supporters don’t even fish,” said Capt. Daniel Andrews. “But we have the business community that typically doesn’t want to talk about environmental issues, because they don’t want to impact their tourism. They’re our biggest supporters now.”
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Would widening Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach to four lanes ease traffic?
People want more pedestrian access and faster traffic on Estero Boulevard and the town of Fort Myers Beach has a chance to make changes as they recover from Hurricane Ian. Estero Blvd. was a busy road before the storm, and ever since the storm discussions have come up about widening the road.
Red tide bloom prompts alert for Marco Island Beach area
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County issued a Health Alert on Tuesday after the presence of a red tide bloom was detected near South Marco Beach and Marco Island Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
WINKNEWS.com
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room
A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
Four more beach access points opening in Collier County
Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.
