The greatest intersectional rivalry in sports heats up this season as Notre Dame and USC meet up in a game loaded with College Football Playoff implications. After a sluggish early part of the season, Marcus Freeman's first as head coach, Notre Dame has rebounded by winning five straight games, including three against the class of the ACC, and two of those against the teams that will play for that league's championship, in North Carolina and Clemson.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO