Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Alex Johnson on Starting, UCLA Playing Without Bill McGovern

UCLA football defensive back Alex Johnson spoke with reporters following Tuesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Johnson talked about picking up his first two career starts against Arizona and USC, his personal motivation to finish the season strong and what it's been like playing while defensive coordinator Bill McGovern deals with his health concerns.
USC vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

The greatest intersectional rivalry in sports heats up this season as Notre Dame and USC meet up in a game loaded with College Football Playoff implications. After a sluggish early part of the season, Marcus Freeman's first as head coach, Notre Dame has rebounded by winning five straight games, including three against the class of the ACC, and two of those against the teams that will play for that league's championship, in North Carolina and Clemson.
