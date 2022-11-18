ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
KKTV

Colorado Springs City Council to vote Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by $30 per month this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by about $30 per month this winter. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease to both electric and natural gas rates on Nov. 16. According to CSU, this fall, rates were set based on higher projected natural gas costs. Approaching winter, temperatures have been milder than expected across the United States. This has resulted in additional storage and supply, which has helped to bring down the price.
The Denver Gazette

5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs

All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
KXRM

Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
KKTV

WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences

Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
94.3 The X

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night. Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames. Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. "Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," The post Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
