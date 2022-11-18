Read full article on original website
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Police Identify First Victim of Colorado Springs Mass ShootingEric LeopardiColorado Springs, CO
These Organizations Are Offering Help and Support to Those Impacted by the Club Q ShootingColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Non-profit builds altars to memorialize victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Signs of solidarity are pouring in from all over the country for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting at a gay bar left five people dead and 19 others injured. The Los Angeles based non-profit Classroom for Compassion arrived at Club...
WATCH: Growing memorial for Club Q victims in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday
WATCH: Long time Club Q DJ talks memories and hopes for Colorado Springs club after mass shooting
"We will get through this," says Club Q owner during vigil. Two vigils hosted for those killed and injured in Club Q shooting. Vigil honoring the lives lost and those injured in the Club Q shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub.
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad
We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
Colorado Springs City Council to vote Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by $30 per month this winter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by about $30 per month this winter. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease to both electric and natural gas rates on Nov. 16. According to CSU, this fall, rates were set based on higher projected natural gas costs. Approaching winter, temperatures have been milder than expected across the United States. This has resulted in additional storage and supply, which has helped to bring down the price.
5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs
All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado.
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
"We will get through this," says Club Q owner during vigil
WATCH: The latest on Club Q shooting as of Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The latest on a deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs. 11/20/22 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: The latest on the Club Q shooting, as of Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Vigil honoring the lives lost and those injured in the Club Q shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. WATCH: The latest on Club Q shooting as of Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The latest on a deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs. 11/20/22 5:30 p.m.
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night. Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames. Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. "Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," The post Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Evergreen’s El Rancho to get new life from Bonanno Concepts in 2023
Anticipating an early January opening, El Rancho Colorado is going to receive new life from Bonanno Restaurant Concepts after closing last spring.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
[VIDEO] Mansion built on the edge of a cliff in Colorado to sell for $4.1 million
A $4.1 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market in Colorado brings a whole new meaning to "living life on the edge". The massive 8,398 square-foot home is nestled right on the edge of a cliff in Evergreen, according to realtor.com. The home features seven bedrooms, eight and a...
