spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
mynewsla.com
LA Council to Explore Third Party Homeless Count, Audit of Previous Counts
LAHSA — an independent, joint powers authority between the city and the county — has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every year since 2015, with the exception of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s count, released earlier this month, showed a 4.1% increase in the number...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Pledge guaranteed income program now accepting applications
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach residents have until Jan. 17 to apply for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Applications will be accepted for single-income earner households at or...
signalscv.com
Supes amend tenants’ protections, Barger votes ‘no’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 recently to approve two items related to tenant protections, but Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone “no” vote, citing what she described as an unfair burden placed on mom-and-pop property owners. The Board of Supervisors approved updates to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
mynewsla.com
LA Council to Explore Placing Solar Panels Over LA Aqueduct
The City Council voted Tuesday to examine a proposal to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct, in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due to the...
foxla.com
California inflation relief payment scams: What you need to know
LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you have yet to receive your California inflation relief payment!. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is warning the public of scammers targeting your Middle Class Tax Relief check or debit card. In a video statement, Feuer noted that Middle Class Tax Relief payments...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Returns After More Than a Week Off; Protesters Do, Too
The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday returned to the chamber after more than a week off — and protesters did as well. Tuesday’s meeting was delayed by more than hour as a couple of dozen protesters attempted to disrupt the meeting, chanting and shouting to demand that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business.
Two YMCA members walk from Long Beach to US-Mexico Border to highlight youth homelessness
The 125-mile "solidarity journey" kicked off Monday at the YMCA Fairfield family branch in Long Beach.
mynewsla.com
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Surpass 200
The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has surpassed 200 amid a rising transmission rate, according to the latest state numbers released Tuesday. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 175 Saturday. Of those patients, 32 were being treated in intensive care. The number of...
The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.
2urbangirls.com
Compton sued for not releasing employee salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The operators of the employee database portal, Transparent California, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Compton for failure to provide records under the public records act. The writ of mandate dated Nov. 8 states the City has failed to produce documents related to public...
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Refund payments. Here's what to know
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Relief payments, prompting the Los Angeles city attorney to urge vigilance.
mynewsla.com
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
mynewsla.com
LAPD’s Request for $119M Budget Increase Clears Police Commission
The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners supported an increase of $119 million for the LAPD’s budget Tuesday for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring the total general fund budget for the department to $2 billion. The proposed budget now heads to the mayor and City Council for...
mynewsla.com
Antisemitic Publication Distributed in Culver City, Police Say
Culver City police Monday said an “anti-Semitic hate publication” was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend. “On Sunday … the Culver City Police Department was made aware of anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City,” police said in a statement. “The incident involved the...
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases
Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
2urbangirls.com
Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast
LOS ANGELES – With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs More Than 4,800 New COVID Infections in 3 Days
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays and Mondays have been traditionally lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
