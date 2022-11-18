ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach Pledge guaranteed income program now accepting applications

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach residents have until Jan. 17 to apply for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Applications will be accepted for single-income earner households at or...
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Supes amend tenants’ protections, Barger votes ‘no’

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 recently to approve two items related to tenant protections, but Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone “no” vote, citing what she described as an unfair burden placed on mom-and-pop property owners. The Board of Supervisors approved updates to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster

Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council to Explore Placing Solar Panels Over LA Aqueduct

The City Council voted Tuesday to examine a proposal to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct, in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California inflation relief payment scams: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you have yet to receive your California inflation relief payment!. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is warning the public of scammers targeting your Middle Class Tax Relief check or debit card. In a video statement, Feuer noted that Middle Class Tax Relief payments...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Returns After More Than a Week Off; Protesters Do, Too

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday returned to the chamber after more than a week off — and protesters did as well. Tuesday’s meeting was delayed by more than hour as a couple of dozen protesters attempted to disrupt the meeting, chanting and shouting to demand that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Surpass 200

The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has surpassed 200 amid a rising transmission rate, according to the latest state numbers released Tuesday. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 175 Saturday. Of those patients, 32 were being treated in intensive care. The number of...
2urbangirls.com

Compton sued for not releasing employee salary records

COMPTON, Calif. – The operators of the employee database portal, Transparent California, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Compton for failure to provide records under the public records act. The writ of mandate dated Nov. 8 states the City has failed to produce documents related to public...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District

Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD’s Request for $119M Budget Increase Clears Police Commission

The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners supported an increase of $119 million for the LAPD’s budget Tuesday for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring the total general fund budget for the department to $2 billion. The proposed budget now heads to the mayor and City Council for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Antisemitic Publication Distributed in Culver City, Police Say

Culver City police Monday said an “anti-Semitic hate publication” was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend. “On Sunday … the Culver City Police Department was made aware of anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City,” police said in a statement. “The incident involved the...
CULVER CITY, CA
HeySoCal

Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases

Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
2urbangirls.com

Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast

LOS ANGELES – With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Logs More Than 4,800 New COVID Infections in 3 Days

Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays and Mondays have been traditionally lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy