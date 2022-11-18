John Cohen, Auburn swinging for fences in latest coaching search leak
By Auburn Daily Staff
4 days ago
The Tigers are going after some major names.
Go big or go home, John Cohen.
Auburn University is in the midst of a search for their next head football coach. With less than two weeks left in the regular season, rumors and whispers surrounding the search have started to heat up.
The candidates that have emerged since Cohen's hiring and firing of former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin have been intriguing but nothing has stood out as a potential "splash" type of hire.
Outside of the lead candidate, of course.
Lane Kiffin is the coach Auburn wants. They have the money to get him, the better resources, etc. A move from Kiffin would almost entirely depend on his value of Auburn's resources relative to Ole Miss' as well as his desire to, well, move after a short stint like he always has throughout his career.
"This is a BAD list," Godfrey said on a Wednesday podcast ( $ Patreon ). "Where is the big scare name here guys? Where is the name that is probably way out of your grasp that makes your job feel (expletive) big? Where is 'Lincoln Riley to LSU?' Where is the home run swing that you are not going to (expletive) connect on, but that's designed to elevate the perception of your program during this time? This list sucks!"
For reference, this is the list that Godfrey walked through on his podcast (in no particular order):
Lane Kiffin, Dave Clawson, Matt Rhule, Hugh Freeze and Sonny Dykes. All names that have either been circling for a while or have just recently entered the ring.
"Where the (expletive) is Luke Fickell, James Franklin and Dabo Swinney?"
Since Godfrey's comments, news surrounding both Franklin and Swinney has leaked - according to 247Sports, Franklin has now emerged as a candidate for the opening. Both of their representatives have been in contact with Auburn. In fact, Swinney's camp was having discussions with the Tigers last weekend.
Cohen is pursing Lane Kiffin first. If he does not get him, the order of the line behind him is not particularly clear.
Here's a look at the coaches we believe are being considered/are having discussions with Auburn. In no particular order.
Note that this does not mean we are saying Auburn is currently hiring or will hire any of these coaches.
