John Cohen, Auburn swinging for fences in latest coaching search leak

The Tigers are going after some major names.

Go big or go home, John Cohen.

Auburn University is in the midst of a search for their next head football coach. With less than two weeks left in the regular season, rumors and whispers surrounding the search have started to heat up.

The candidates that have emerged since Cohen's hiring and firing of former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin have been intriguing but nothing has stood out as a potential "splash" type of hire.

Outside of the lead candidate, of course.

Lane Kiffin is the coach Auburn wants. They have the money to get him, the better resources, etc. A move from Kiffin would almost entirely depend on his value of Auburn's resources relative to Ole Miss' as well as his desire to, well, move after a short stint like he always has throughout his career.

Steven Godfrey of Split Zone Duo recently lamented over Auburn's list of candidates and noted that there were no big time names the Tigers were pursuing.

"This is a BAD list," Godfrey said on a Wednesday podcast ( $ Patreon ). "Where is the big scare name here guys? Where is the name that is probably way out of your grasp that makes your job feel (expletive) big? Where is 'Lincoln Riley to LSU?' Where is the home run swing that you are not going to (expletive) connect on, but that's designed to elevate the perception of your program during this time? This list sucks!"

For reference, this is the list that Godfrey walked through on his podcast (in no particular order):

Lane Kiffin, Dave Clawson, Matt Rhule, Hugh Freeze and Sonny Dykes. All names that have either been circling for a while or have just recently entered the ring.

"Where the (expletive) is Luke Fickell, James Franklin and Dabo Swinney?"

Since Godfrey's comments, news surrounding both Franklin and Swinney has leaked - according to 247Sports, Franklin has now emerged as a candidate for the opening. Both of their representatives have been in contact with Auburn. In fact, Swinney's camp was having discussions with the Tigers last weekend.

Cohen is pursing Lane Kiffin first. If he does not get him, the order of the line behind him is not particularly clear.

Here's a look at the coaches we believe are being considered/are having discussions with Auburn. In no particular order.

Note that this does not mean we are saying Auburn is currently hiring or will hire any of these coaches.

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Record at Ole Miss: 23-10 Overall Record: 84-43 Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB) © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Hugh Freeze - Liberty Record at Liberty: 34-13 Overall Record: 75-45 Head coaching experience: Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty Other experience: Ole Miss (TE), Arkansas State (OC) AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Dan Lanning - Oregon Record at Oregon: 8-2 Overall Record: 8-2 Head coaching experience: Oregon Other experience: Pittsburgh (GA), Arizona State (GA/RC), Sam Houston State (DB), Alabama (GA), Memphis (ILB), Georgia (DC/OLB) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dabo Swinney - Clemson Record at Clemson: 159-37 Overall Record: 159-37 Head coaching experience: Clemson Other experience: Alabama (GA, WR, TE), Clemson (WR, AHC, OC) AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Luke Fickell - Cincinnati Record at Cincinnati: 56-17 Overall Record: 62-24 Head coaching experience: Ohio State (Interim), Cincinatti Other experience: Ohio State (GA, ST, LB, DC, Interim HC), Akron (DL) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Clawson - Wake Forest Record at Wake Forest: 57-52 Overall Record: 147-131 Head coaching experience: Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green, Wake Forest Other experience: Albany (GA), Buffalo (DB, QB, RB), Lehigh (RB, OC), Villanova (OC), Tennessee (OC) Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Day - Ohio State Record at Ohio State: 44-4 Overall Record: 44-4 Head coaching experience: Ohio State Other experience: New Hampshire (TE), Boston College (GA, OC, QB), Florida (GA), Temple (OC, WR), Philadelphia Eagles (QB), San Fransisco 49ers (QB), Ohio State (OC, QB, Interim HC) AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

James Franklin - Penn State Record at Penn State: 75-36 Overall Record: 99-51 Head coaching experience: Vanderbilt, Penn State Other experience: Kutztown (WR), East Stroudsburg (DB), Rosklide Kings (OC), James Madison (WR), Washington State (TE), Idaho State (WR), Maryland (WR), Green Bay Packers (WR), Kansas State (OC, QB), Maryland (AHC, OC, QB) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule - Carolina Panthers Record at Carolina: 11-27 Overall Record: 47-43 (NCAA), 11-27 (NFL) Head coaching experience: Temple, Baylor, Carolina Panthers Other experience: Penn State (Assistant), Albright (LB), Buffalo (DL), UCLA (DL), Western Carolina (ST, LB, AHC), Temple (DL, QB, RC, TE, OC), New York Giants (AOL) Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sonny Dykes - TCU Record at TCU: 10-0 Overall Record: 81-63 Head coaching experience: Louisiana tech, California, SMU, TCU Other experience: Kentucky (GA, TE, WR, ST), Northeast Louisiana (WR), Texas Tech (WR, OC), Arizona (OC, QB), TCU (Analyst) AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Auburn football coaching hot board: Dabo Swinney in the mix?

Mississippi radio host adds details to reports of a Kiffin, Ole Miss extension

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch