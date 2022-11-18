Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Former Federal Agent From Riverside County Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Riverside County man who worked as a federal agent was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to more than 10 years behind bars for using his access to closely controlled government databases in exchange for cash. Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison...
mynewsla.com
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and jail medical staff...
mynewsla.com
Bribery Sentence Due for Former Federal Agent From Riverside County
A Riverside County man who worked as a federal agent faces sentencing in Los Angeles Monday for using his access to closely controlled government databases in exchange for cash. Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, of Murrieta, was convicted in May of 30 federal counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, money...
mynewsla.com
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
mynewsla.com
Thanksgiving Windstorm in Forecast for Inland Empire
A Santa Ana windstorm is in store for the Inland Empire on Thanksgiving, with the San Gorgonio Pass and other locations likely to receive gusts over 50 mph, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. “An expansive surface high pressure system will stretch from Nevada to Colorado … a pattern that...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set Next Week for Sisters in Deadly Attack on Moreno Valley Man
A woman who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man during a drunken argument in Perris, and whose younger sister tried to help her get away, is slated to be sentenced next week, alongside her sibling. Jessica Taylor Bratschi, 25, and Erica Nicole Bratschi, 20, both of Perris, pleaded guilty last week...
mynewsla.com
Highway 111 and Jefferson Street Improvements Begin In December
The city of Indio announced Monday its $899,300 reconstruction of the intersection of Highway 111 and Jefferson Street is expected to start in December. The joint construction project with La Quinta is expected to occur from Dec. 11 to Dec. 23 starting at 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the next morning, Sundays through Fridays, according to a statement from the city.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed In Hemet Crash
At least one person died this evening in a head-on crash that left one vehicle overturned in Hemet. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Warren Road and Esplanade Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. A response to the crash was turned over to...
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
A mistral was declared Monday after a jury was unable to overcome an impasse in deliberations over the fate of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Head-On Crash in Blythe
A person died Saturday evening when a big rig and a sedan crashed head-on in the Blythe area. The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 95 at Hidden Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped in a vehicle and died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Injured In Crash North Of Hemet Identified
A motorist killed in a head-on collision north of Hemet was identified Monday as a 20-year-old resident of the city. Rochelle Thompson was fatally injured about 5 p.m. Sunday on Warren Road, just south of Esplanade Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Thompson was at the wheel of a...
mynewsla.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Anabell Ortega, 44,...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Occupant Extricated, Airlifted to Hospital
Authorities extricated a person who became trapped in rolled-over vehicle in Desert Center Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of westbound Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose identity was not immediately provided, was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Nuevo Collision Identified
A motorist killed in a two-vehicle collision in Nuevo was identified Monday as a 38-year-old Garden Grove man. Alfonso Aparicio was fatally injured about 5:20 p.m. Friday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Aparicio was at the wheel of a Nissan...
mynewsla.com
Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
