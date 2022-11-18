It’s fun to dream about winning the lottery, but it’s also OK that I didn’t hit the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

You are reading this because I didn’t win last week’s Powerball. Despite the spectacular odds, I had hoped I might, since I so obviously deserved it. Who better than me, right? But the one ticket The Hubby bought was a dud. We didn’t get a single number. Not. A. One. I’m stuck in a state of disbelief.

However, not all was lost. I now get to share $8 with three dozen of my closest relatives, who pooled money together and bought several of what we thought were sure winners. They, too, turned out to be duds. That didn’t stop me from brazenly claiming, on the family chat, that this huge pot of winnings — 8 bucks, wowee! — should ALL come to me, as I’m currently the matriarch of the Veciana Clan.

You’re probably not the lucky Californian who bought the record $2.04 billion stub, either. I feel for you. Though I’ve won my share of drawings at bridal and baby showers, collecting a life-changing prize has eluded me.

Actually, that kind of windfall eludes pretty much everyone. Most of us are destined to live ordinary lives; lives balanced precariously between our essential needs and our enormous wants. And so, for better or for worse, we cling to our comforting routines, our favorite haunts, and our special friends, and from this we fashion an existence that is remarkable for its sweet mundanity. Which is just fine. The older I get, the less I mind.

But this doesn’t stop me or my extended family from fantasizing about how we would spend all that dough. It was the best part of the week-long exercise that saw my relatives opining about what we would buy and where we would go. Really, few daydreams involve as much fun as planning for money you don’t have and most likely never will, at least not in those quantities.

Not unexpectedly, once we had settled the matter of hiring a lawyer and plowing the windfall into safe investments, the traditional wannas rose to the top of the to-do list. The dream house with enough closet space. A cabin in the mountains. A cottage on the beach. A bucket-list trip. Ensuring children’s college educations. Generous donations to just causes.

My sister admitted she’d settle for a paltry few millions, enough to give her freedom to use her lawyerly skills in a more altruistic fashion. “I’d dedicate myself to advocating for issues I’m passionate about,” she texted. Her husband wanted to buy the professional soccer team, Inter Miami CF, to make sure superstar Lionel Messi regularly plays for the hometown crowd.

I volunteered that my share would go to extending the roof over our pool patio, a house improvement project I have long pined for but one that makes little sense if we consider actual return on investment. I’ve expounded on this idea ad nauseam to The Hubby and he always listens, glassy-eyed and poker-faced. He considers it a non-starter. But when you have hundreds of millions coming out of your ears, you don’t care about doing something that makes financial sense. Look at Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

At one point, it occurred to someone on the chat that we weren’t thinking big enough. Our flights of fancy were just too modest.

“I may get a Tesla,” I wrote, with uncharacteristic indulgence.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” my nephew agreed. Don’t be afraid to splurge.

But with the harsh reality of a California winner, the splurge daydreams have stopped and the family chat has returned to political commentary, real estate advice and cute photos of adorable kids, of which we thankfully have lots. Anchored to our desks, buried in our spreadsheets, stuck in traffic, we’re once again hewing to reality.

And, you know, I’ve come to realize I’m good with that.

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.