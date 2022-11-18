ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Iowa’s ‘Cookie Man’ passes away, leaves strong legacy that will continue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Every year, Barksdale’s cookies bring smiles. “It’s iconic to the Iowa State Fair,” said Annie Cook, the Iowa State Fair concessions and exhibits coordinator. They rekindle memories. These cookies are more than flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and chocolate chips. Cook said, “There’s lots of memories for a lot of people of […]
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Marley Needs a New Home

Kenzie Miller stops by from the Animal Rescue League with a little furry friend, Marley. Marley is available at ARL Main. Kenzie talks about the upcoming events that are hosted by the ARL of Iowa such as the Tree of Life, upcoming vaccine clinics and much more. Get all the details at arl-iowa.org.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Thaw continues before next system

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Warmer winds finally released us from our cold snap today & lifted temperatures up above 40° across much of Iowa. Those winds will back down to around 10 mph tonight, and temperatures should only fall into the mid/upper 20s. Tomorrow, a weak boundary slides across the state, pulling winds back around to the northwest. Highs will still top 40° though, which should take care of the remaining snow on the ground.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Find Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend With Weekend In 2 Minutes!

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!

There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

One Iowa pleads for help to end "ignorance, misplaced anger, and fear" of LGBTQ+ community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Local advocacy groups are asking Iowans for help in ending the hate. As of last report, a motive for the shooting was not made public, but investigators say they are looking into the massacre as a possible hate crime. If you would like to donate to a fund to help the victims and their families, click here.
IOWA STATE
WTHI

Staying healthy this Thanksgiving with the Illinois Department of Health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Many states are bracing for an increased spread of respiratory viruses this holiday season. Now, the Illinois Department of Health wants to remind you of some safety tips going into Thanksgiving day. Right now, health experts are looking out for these three illnesses. These include Respiratory...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

I'm so overcome with emotion": Illinois transplant recipient meets mother of donor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule

Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Quad-Cities’ Stevie’s Eatz Is Good Eatin’, Doc Says

My spotlight today is for my good friend Stephen. For three hours on a Sunday afternoon 2 years ago, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Stevies Eatz to chew the fat. (Pun intended). Tonight I will spend a few more hours hanging out with Stephen Dearborn, BBQ’er, Chef and most of all good friend.
QuadCities.com

Iowa Ghost Hunters Scaring Up Fun On New Netflix Show

28 Days Haunted, featuring local ghost hunter Aaron Thompson and his team, who were formerly featured on QuadCities.com, is in the top five among all Netflix shows this week!. The show’s creator posted the following on social media:. 73.4 million Netflix subscribers in the U.S. 17 million in the...
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

