Buffalo, NY

Comments / 91

blanche
3d ago

I love snow....I also live in the country....I love to walk in it at night while the snow is still falling and everything is as quiet as a mouse....You can actually hear the snow falling....It's music that not everyone experience's,. But they should...it's so relaxing....It's beautiful....

Butch Wenk
4d ago

call John Bon Jovi he'll know what to do with the Detroit bills move them to Toronto can we stop with the talk of a new stadium in beautiful downtown Orchard Park..

Bill Gies
3d ago

Newsflash, Buffalo has sold out of snow shovels and snow blowers. The governor of New York is asking DEMENTIA DIAPER MAN BIDEN, CACKLING CHICKEN HARRIS to send millions of each immediately.

Outsider.com

Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow

With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Players Say Thank You to Buffalo For Help in Snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are getting set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-6) from Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 1 pm today. This game was originally supposed to take place in Orchard Park, but as we all know by now, the historic lake effect snowstorm caused the game to be moved. The Western New York community needed the resources for snow removal and having all that equipment for snow removal at Highmark Stadium was not ideal.
BUFFALO, NY

