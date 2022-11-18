Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Marble Falls ISD investigating alleged racist incident at basketball tournament
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Marble Falls ISD confirmed it is investigating after reports of a racist incident occurring at a girls basketball tournament on Friday in Marble Falls. "Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well. We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions," the district said in a statement on Monday. "Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support."
Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out
AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend. The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will also honor the lives of trans lives lost in general, "taken too soon."
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas. You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
Vandegrift HS marching band, dance company to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
LEANDER, Texas — Texas will be represented in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by one of Central Texas' very own marching bands. The Vandegrift High School Viper Marching Band and Vision Dance Company was sent off to New York on Saturday to prepare for the annual parade this coming Thursday.
Austin airport partners with SkySquad travel assistance service
If you're flying this holiday season, a new service could make life a little easier. Austin's airport now has a partnership with airport assistance service SkySquad.
Thanksgiving showers and storms possible for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we know that many Central Texans will be traveling to spend the holiday with family and friends. Here is a look at what you can expect for your travels. Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll...
Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
LIST: Free food, food pantries open for Thanksgiving in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For those in need of a meal on Thanksgiving because they cannot afford it or need additional help, here's a list of where you can be fed this holiday season all around Central Texas. Austin's Operation Turkey has a myriad of events all week long for...
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects
AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
One deadly intersection in Caldwell County has viewers asking for change
Caldwell County Constable of Precinct Two Tom Will has been called out to the intersection of FM 713 and 86 in McMahan too many times. He's calling for change.
Millions of dollars approved to improve food access in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County commissioners have approved a total of $4.9 million to increase access to food. They continue to see a high demand for convenient, affordable and delicious meals. This money will help provide exactly that. This week Travis County commissioners received an update on how the...
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting its first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday. The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.
