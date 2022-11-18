MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Marble Falls ISD confirmed it is investigating after reports of a racist incident occurring at a girls basketball tournament on Friday in Marble Falls. "Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well. We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions," the district said in a statement on Monday. "Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support."

