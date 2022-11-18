ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Marble Falls ISD investigating alleged racist incident at basketball tournament

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Marble Falls ISD confirmed it is investigating after reports of a racist incident occurring at a girls basketball tournament on Friday in Marble Falls. "Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well. We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions," the district said in a statement on Monday. "Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support."
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out

AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend. The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will also honor the lives of trans lives lost in general, "taken too soon."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Thanksgiving showers and storms possible for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we know that many Central Texans will be traveling to spend the holiday with family and friends. Here is a look at what you can expect for your travels. Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting its first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday. The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.
ROUND ROCK, TX

