Patrick Mahomes wants to get Kadarius Toney involved ‘more and more’

It took two games with the Chiefs for Kadarius Toney to score his first NFL touchdown .

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes envisions that continuing for his new wideout, acquired from the Giants for third- and sixth-round draft picks earlier this season.

“But just us being able to move him around as much as we have, it’s a testament to him,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “He’s really got in here, he’s learned. He’s learned multiple positions. We’ve moved him around now, it’s not like he’s in that one spot. And so, we’ll just continue to build on that.”

Toney caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown and had two carries for 33 yards Sunday in the Chiefs’ 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s already a bump up from his usage with Big Blue: he played in 12 of 24 games with the Giants, and just two before being traded this season, posting 420 receiving yards on 41 catches.

“We don’t want to overwhelm him,” Mahomes said. “We don’t want to put too much on his plate, but we’re going to keep giving him more and more, and get him more involved in this offense because it’ll make this offense better as a whole as the season goes on.”

Patrick Mahomes sees plenty more reasons to celebrate with Kadarius Toney on the Chiefs. USA TODAY Sports

With Kansas City wideouts Mecole Hardman on IR and JuJu Smith-Schuster in concussion protocol, Toney might be Mahomes’ No. 1 receiver when they play the Chargers on Sunday.

Mahomes isn’t the only Chiefs star impressed with the 2021 first-round pick’s skills thus far.

“When you get a trade like that, you think there’s something you have to weigh out,” tight end Travis Kelce said on his podcast this week . “Ever since he’s been in the building it’s, man this dude’s smart, man this dude’s crazy athletic, man this guy has a lot of confidence.”