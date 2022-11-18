Read full article on original website
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
FIFA 23 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is now live giving players a chance to pack a big player to upgrade squads in Ultimate Team. Team of the Week cards are released every Wednesday at 1 p.m. highlighting the best performing players from around the world. These players receive in-form upgrades and make up the player pick pool for the following FUT Champions competition. EA Sports has released numerous TOTW Upgrade SBCs so far in FIFA 23, but this 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is a great chance to pack a truly top player.
Milos Degenek FIFA 23: How to Complete the Path to Glory SBC
Milos Degenek FIFA 23 Path to Glory SBC went live Nov. 21 during the World Cup themed promotion. Path to Glory follows players and countries at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. These live items upgrade as countries progress throughout the tournament. Players receive upgrades for advancing from the group stage and each subsequent knockout round. As well, players who advance far enough will receive skill moves and weak foot upgrades.
Streamer iiTzTimmy Questions Longevity of Apex Legends Amid Season 15 Issues
Is Apex Legends headed toward disaster? Content creator iiTzTimmy posed this question on Twitter and the responses have been interesting, to say the least. Season 15 of Apex Legends has had quite a few snafus since its initial rollout. Players have reported matchmaking issues, hackers ruining matches, and bugs that negate character abilities amongst many other issues. Most notably, the game's skill-based matchmaking system has not been up to par with player expectations. Apex Legends also seems to be losing its popularity as Twitch viewership for the game has dropped well below the top ten games on the site.
FIFA 23 Black Friday: Road to the World Cup Announced, Release Date
FIFA 23 Black Friday content is coming with the Road to the FIFA World Cup promotion. Black Friday is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion which traditionally marks the start of promotional pack lightning rounds, some sort of special card and a Best of TOTW so far. Since the World Cup is ongoing, Black Friday this year will have a World Cup tie-in featuring a new card type and the first set of Campaign Icons. The latter is a new addition to FIFA Ultimate Team after EA Sports removed Prime Icon Moments as a card type in FUT.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four Guide
Guide to the teams of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
Messi Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Messi Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Messi will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits
Manchester United's owners said Tuesday they were ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an acrimonious 17 years under the Glazer family. News of the Glazers inviting investment comes just weeks after Liverpool's American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, indicated they were willing to sell.
How to Get a Nuke in Warzone 2
For the first time in series history, it is possible to get a nuke in the battle royale format thanks to the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. As longtime players can attest to, getting a nuke in Call of Duty is a milestone that is extremely nerve-wracking to earn, but definitely worth the effort. Here's a breakdown of how to get a nuke in Warzone 2.
Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards: Full List
Here's a recap of the Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards.
'Voice Chat May be Recorded to Investigate' Overwatch 2 Explained
Some Overwatch 2 players are reporting that they have received a login message mentioning that their "Voice chat may be recorded to investigate and verify reports of disruptive behavior." For those wondering what this is and why they're receiving it, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about...
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
How Many Players Are There in Warzone 2?
It might still be early days for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but the game has already broken through certain milestones. Here's how many players there are in Warzone 2. The highly anticipated Warzone 2 launched earlier this month on Nov. 16. With the hype having been built from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 26, the community has been buzzing with excitement surrounding the newest battle royale.
AQ Kills in Warzone 2 Explained
With the introduction of AI combatants in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 shaking things up drastically, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just what AQ Solder Kills are. In both Battle Royale and DMZ in Warzone 2, AI-controlled enemies inhabit the "massive living world" in Al Mazrah,...
Warzone 2 Minibak Build: Best Attachments to Use
The Minibak in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a reliable SMG that can be made into an extremely solid loadout option with the right attachments. Luckily, we've found those attachments and have broken them down in this guide just for you. Looks can be deceiving and nowhere is this...
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
Flutter Mane Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Flutter Mane Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Most Wanted Contracts Removed From Warzone 2 to Fix XP Glitch
Most Wanted Contracts have been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Activision announced Monday. The issue pertaining to the Most Wanted Contracts appears to be an XP exploit that became widely used in the early days of the game's launch. As longtime Warzone players are likely well aware...
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
With the launches of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, it appeared that the skill ceiling for movement in-game was all but gone with the removal of slide canceling. In recent days, however, it appears a group of content creators has mastered several different movement techniques that...
