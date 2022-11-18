Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 13 through 17
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 13 through 17. DETAILS: 3 UVA football players killed, 2 injured, former player charged in shooting. The University of Virginia Police reported a shooting on the school's campus, with one now in custody. Three people were confirmed dead and...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teenager convicted of robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for an October 7, 2021, armed robbery that happened in the area of Fifth and Jackson Street. Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Nov. 18:. Three counts of robbery by use of...
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for making threats against Danville school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police urge public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging members of the public to lock their car doors, after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year, a 90% increase from last year. A significant number of those thefts were able to happen because vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
WSET
Have you seen them? Danville Police Department seeking to identify individuals
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying individuals who may have information about a crime. Police are asking everyone to take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize. "Take no...
WBTM
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
thepalmettopanther.com
Three Dead, Two Injured in Mass Shooting at the University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, around 10:30 p.m., a school shooting began at the University of Virginia. Three football players died, and two others were injured; one in good condition while the other is in a critical state. The shooting became one of almost 600 mass shootings in the United States this year.
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
WSET
Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
cbs19news
Lynchburg drug dealer sentenced to prison
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Lynchburg will spend decades in prison for distributing large quantities of drugs. According to a release, 38-year-old Quentin Lowell Horsley was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison. He was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the...
wakg.com
Danville Police Host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
The Danville Police Department and Feeding Southwest Virginia partnered on Monday afternoon to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The police department gave out over 400 boxes of food at their new headquarters to help keep people from going hungry during the holiday. This was the second time the department has partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for the giveaway where they gave out 440 boxes of food.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
