ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg teenager convicted of robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for an October 7, 2021, armed robbery that happened in the area of Fifth and Jackson Street. Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Nov. 18:. Three counts of robbery by use of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

One man shot in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for making threats against Danville school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years

A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police urge public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging members of the public to lock their car doors, after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year, a 90% increase from last year. A significant number of those thefts were able to happen because vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
BEDFORD, VA
cbs19news

Lynchburg drug dealer sentenced to prison

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Lynchburg will spend decades in prison for distributing large quantities of drugs. According to a release, 38-year-old Quentin Lowell Horsley was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison. He was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Danville Police Department and Feeding Southwest Virginia partnered on Monday afternoon to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The police department gave out over 400 boxes of food at their new headquarters to help keep people from going hungry during the holiday. This was the second time the department has partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for the giveaway where they gave out 440 boxes of food.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy