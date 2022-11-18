Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
WTOP
Photo released of person of interest in shooting death of DC teen
The D.C. police have released a photo from a surveillance camera of a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old Akira Wilson, who was shot and killed in a District hotel room Saturday night. Wilson was shot at the Hilton Garden Inn, on First Street in Northeast, around 10...
14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with an armed carjacking that took place Sunday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 200 Block of A Street. He displayed a knife and demanded the victim give him their key. The victim did as asked, and the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect was arrested by investigating officers. A 14-year-old male from D.C. was arrested and charged with the crime. The post 14-Year-Old Charged In Sunday’s D.C. Carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Burglary One while armed offense that took place Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3400 Block of 24th Street. Shortly after 3:30 pm suspects followed a victim inside a residence. One of the suspects displayed a handgun, and the suspects took items from the residence, then fled the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This incident remains under investigation. The post D.C. Police Search For Armed Burglars Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying
A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
35-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unidentified 35-year-old man was shot late Saturday night in Southeast Baltimore. At approximately 11 p.m., the Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. At the hospital, police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. His condition is unknown at this time. Based on the initial investigation, it was determined that the suspect was shot in the 500 block of Rose Street. Police discovered a crime scene at that location. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Southern District Detectives at The post 35-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday night, a young woman was shot and killed inside of a hotel room in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police department has now released a photo of a person of interest in reference to the shooting and is asking for help identifying the person. At 9:50 pm police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for the sound of a gunshot. Inside a hotel room, police discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced at the scene. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the 1200 Block The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
18-year-old female shot to death inside hotel room in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A high school student, 18, was fatally shot in a hotel room in northeast D.C. on Saturday night. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received a report of a gunshot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Washington, D.C., suffering from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Akira Wilson was a senior at Jackson-Reed High School. Sah Brown, the principal of the school, released a letter regarding Wilson. “It is with great sadness that we share news about a member of The post 18-year-old female shot to death inside hotel room in Washington, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
fox5dc.com
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in Middle River. At around 7:25 pm, officers responded to the unit block of Chelmsford Court after receiving a report of a shooting. Responding officers located two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department. The post Double shooting reported in Middle River Monday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
Three Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Three men were shot last night in Central Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A shot-spotter alert led the Parol officers from Baltimore Police Department to the area. The officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims suffered injuries to the arm and the neck. Shortly after, a 22-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He also had non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about these shootings, The post Three Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
Pictures of person accused of firing gun while demanding money in business robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a suspect that robbed a business at gunpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Mother, Three Children Gunned Down After Protective Order Denied, Suspect In Custody
A South Carolina suspect who police say gunned down a mother and her three children after a protection order was denied was arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, the mother's former boyfriend, Jonah Adams, 35, was arrested in connection to the deaths of 39-year-old JoAnna Cottle and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.Chesterfield police say the bodies of the mother and her three children were found at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road following a 911 call reporting a disturbance at the home a little before 5 a.m.Police arrested...
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2