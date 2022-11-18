The state doesn't even have a way for people to get the so called permit to buy a gun and the police don't have any classes in place for "training" people!! This should not have even been allowed on the ballot to begin with!!
Now is the time to vote with your dollars to support legal action to stop this unconstitutional law. Lawsuits are In process but funding will be needed. Google Oregon Firearms Federation and Gun Owners of America to see where to send your donations!
just like Kate, bunch of libs make up a law and have no idea how to fund it or what kind of training and just expect everyone to flip the bill. I think these laws need to be thought out much more before you just throw it on the ballot. oh by the way, it's unconstitutional!
