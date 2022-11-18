ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 184

Linda Utley
4d ago

The state doesn't even have a way for people to get the so called permit to buy a gun and the police don't have any classes in place for "training" people!! This should not have even been allowed on the ballot to begin with!!

Reply(12)
68
Cornbeef Freddy
4d ago

Now is the time to vote with your dollars to support legal action to stop this unconstitutional law. Lawsuits are In process but funding will be needed. Google Oregon Firearms Federation and Gun Owners of America to see where to send your donations!

Reply(46)
57
Derek Bork
4d ago

just like Kate, bunch of libs make up a law and have no idea how to fund it or what kind of training and just expect everyone to flip the bill. I think these laws need to be thought out much more before you just throw it on the ballot. oh by the way, it's unconstitutional!

Reply(1)
32
Related
Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Pardons 45,000 People With Marijuana Possession Convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that she is issuing a pardon for Oregonians who have been convicted of simple possession of marijuana. The pardon is for people convicted of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana before 2016 when they were 21 or older. Brown’s pardon applies in cases where possession was the only charge, and there were no victims.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

5 questions about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun limits

Ever since Oregonians narrowly passed Ballot Measure 114, advocates for and against the measure have been scrambling to answer the myriad questions it poses. Even the question of when its provisions would go into effect was complicated. On Friday, plaintiffs sought a court-ordered injunction that would bar the measure from...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sen. Tim Knopp dismayed by Oregon Democrats’ ‘deeply partisan’ choice for Senate president

SALEM, Ore. – On Friday, Senate Democrats met at Salishan Resort to choose their nominee for Senate president, in the wake of Peter Courtney's retirement. The choice of Senator Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, "suggests a concerning new direction," according to Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, who issued this statement: “Oregonians are facing a number of crises that The post Sen. Tim Knopp dismayed by Oregon Democrats’ ‘deeply partisan’ choice for Senate president appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 will prevent tragedies

Oregon’s progressive voters made the difference in the passage of Measure 114, which will require firearms training, permitting and an Oregon State Police gun-ownership database, among other things, (“When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns,” Nov. 12). In light of local history of the past few years, this a redemptive moment for liberals in this state.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun rights group sues state leaders over Measure 114

The Oregon Firearms Federation is suing state leaders over a gun control measure recently approved by voters. The federal lawsuit, filed late Friday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, primarily takes issue with Measure 114′s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “The reason...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Senate Democrats pick new leaders for 2023 session

Democratic state Sen. Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego is on track to be Oregon’s next Senate president, following a private selection process by Democrats over the weekend. Senate lawmakers will hold a formal chamber-wide vote to pick their president and president pro tempore on Jan. 9. But since Democrats held onto their majority in the Nov. 8 election, they have the votes to determine who will occupy the two top leadership posts. Republicans picked up a net of one seat, which eroded Senate Democrats’ supermajority.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District

When Lori Chavez-DeRemer won a second congressional seat for Oregon Republicans last week, national pundits had an easy answer: Conservative Democrat Kurt Schrader would have won if he hadn’t lost his primary to a more progressive candidate. Allies of Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the progressive Democrat who defeated Schrader and fell a few thousand votes short in […] The post Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?

Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: Efforts to provide reparations take root in Oregon

The Oregon Legislature has brought the issue of reparations up on more than one occasion. Although California leads state-level slavery reparation efforts with Assembly Bill 3121, from which sprung the Reparations Task Force and its comprehensive report on the ripple effects of slavery, the state of Oregon has shown interest in working towards reparations for past and current harms against Black Oregonians. Oregon Senate Bill 619 was in committee upon adjournment of the 2021 regular session. This bill states that "The Department of Revenue shall establish a program to pay reparations to Black Oregonians who can demonstrate heritage in...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Can Oregonians buy guns while Measure 114 limits are being worked out?

Oregonians are buying firearms at a furious clip in the remaining days before the narrow passage of Ballot Measure 114 enacts some of the nation’s strictest gun limits. No one seems to have solid answers to the question of what happens to gun sales if the new permit system required by Measure 114 is not in place by the date it goes into effect: Dec. 8, 2022. One challenge attempting to stop the law has already been filed in court.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon sheriff, gun rights group sues to block Measure 114

The sheriffs of Deschutes and Crook counties say that Measure 114 will not be top priorities for their offices. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock has gone a step further, saying his office will not enforce it. Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy