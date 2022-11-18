ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022

Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
Alpenrose to move production from Portland to newly acquired dairy in Clackamas

Alpenrose Dairy, a Southwest Portland institution for more than a century, will move its operations to Clackamas next year after purchasing another dairy business. Alpenrose was sold to Washington-based Smith Brothers Farms in 2019 amid a rift among its family owners. Descendents of Alpenrose’s founder retained the dairy’s real estate, and a developer has proposed to turn the roughly 56-acre property at 6149 S.W. Shattuck Road into a housing subdivision.
Bike activist group sues Portland, alleging failure to build cyclist, pedestrian infrastructure

A cyclist advocacy group sued the city of Portland late last week, alleging that the city has failed to build pedestrian and bike infrastructure required under state law. The city is obligated to add bike and pedestrian upgrades whenever it relocates, constructs or reconstructs a street under Oregon’s 1971 “Bicycle Bill.” According to the lawsuit brought by BikeLoud PDX, Portland has failed to comply.
Rain races across Portland early Tuesday, showers end by evening; high 50

Portland will see a quick shot of late November rain Tuesday as a front moves into the coast around 11 a.m. and spreads inland bringing about a half-inch of precipitation. The National Weather Service says the system will dump rain across the metro area before heading toward the Cascades by about 3 p.m. Gusty south winds will blow as the front moves through bringing an end to the ongoing air stagnation concerns that have been facing much of the Willamette Valley.
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch

Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Readers respond: Won’t miss Parade magazine

I, for one, will not miss Parade magazine at all, (“Letter from the Editor: Parade ends print run, but you can still read it,” Nov. 13). It has become nothing more than an advertising piece. I measured out the issue from Nov. 13 and found that Parade is about 80% advertising and 20% content. With it no longer being included as part of the paper issue, I have one less item to recycle.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Gresham man arrested for drunk driving after pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash

A Gresham man was arrested Monday night after police say he was driving impaired and fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in Southeast Portland. Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, could face charges of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he struck a person walking near Southeast Powell Street and 138th Avenue, in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Newspaper corrections for Nov. 23, 2022

Mimi’s Fresh Tees is located at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street. An article in Saturday editions incorrectly described the store’s location. The Portland Dahlia Society will not have a monthly meeting in December. A listing in Saturday’s Homes & Gardens incorrectly listed a meeting for next month.
Readers respond: Where’s our humanity?

Regarding the letter, “Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution:” (Nov. 15): “We know their names” and sometimes their story; but their courage, resilience, resourcefulness, sense of community, humor and vulnerability are always evident. So evident in fact that they seem more human and more real than those of us who are serving lunch. What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to de-humanize? How is it that those living outside in tents are treated so inhumanely by other so-called human beings? Aren’t we all part of the human family?
