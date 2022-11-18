Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Give the gift of Walla Walla Valley wines this holiday season
Looking for the perfect gift for the wine enthusiast in your life? If they’ve been good this year, give them a ticket to Walla Walla Wine on Tour’s Portland stop. It is the best thing from the state of Washington to hit the Rose City since Brandon Roy.
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
Alpenrose to move production from Portland to newly acquired dairy in Clackamas
Alpenrose Dairy, a Southwest Portland institution for more than a century, will move its operations to Clackamas next year after purchasing another dairy business. Alpenrose was sold to Washington-based Smith Brothers Farms in 2019 amid a rift among its family owners. Descendents of Alpenrose’s founder retained the dairy’s real estate, and a developer has proposed to turn the roughly 56-acre property at 6149 S.W. Shattuck Road into a housing subdivision.
Bike activist group sues Portland, alleging failure to build cyclist, pedestrian infrastructure
A cyclist advocacy group sued the city of Portland late last week, alleging that the city has failed to build pedestrian and bike infrastructure required under state law. The city is obligated to add bike and pedestrian upgrades whenever it relocates, constructs or reconstructs a street under Oregon’s 1971 “Bicycle Bill.” According to the lawsuit brought by BikeLoud PDX, Portland has failed to comply.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
Rain races across Portland early Tuesday, showers end by evening; high 50
Portland will see a quick shot of late November rain Tuesday as a front moves into the coast around 11 a.m. and spreads inland bringing about a half-inch of precipitation. The National Weather Service says the system will dump rain across the metro area before heading toward the Cascades by about 3 p.m. Gusty south winds will blow as the front moves through bringing an end to the ongoing air stagnation concerns that have been facing much of the Willamette Valley.
Portland sees stagnant air, partly cloudy skies Monday; high 51
Stagnating air trapped at the surface will lower the air quality around the metro area Monday. As of 5 a.m., most of Portland and the surrounding metro area were in the “moderate” category. But south of the city, some areas were seeing pockets of “unhealthy” air quality with...
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Readers respond: Won’t miss Parade magazine
I, for one, will not miss Parade magazine at all, (“Letter from the Editor: Parade ends print run, but you can still read it,” Nov. 13). It has become nothing more than an advertising piece. I measured out the issue from Nov. 13 and found that Parade is about 80% advertising and 20% content. With it no longer being included as part of the paper issue, I have one less item to recycle.
Readers respond: Portland homeless camp sweeps must continue
The letter protesting sweeps of homeless camps is the perfect example of the fanatical activist viewpoint that is, in my opinion, vastly over-represented in the local news media, (“Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution,” Nov. 15). The fact is we are in a severe drug crisis. The...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Portland pot shops struck by stolen cars, robbed; police arrest three teens
Portland police arrested a trio of teenagers early Monday after police said they drove stolen cars into the front of three cannabis dispensaries, stole merchandise and careened through Southeast Portland while being tailed by a police airplane. Police did not identify the three teenagers, whom Chief Chuck Lovell called “brazen...
1 person dead after shooting at Embassy Suites hotel near airport, Port of Portland police say
One person was killed in a shooting at a hotel near the Portland International Airport on Saturday night, according to the Port of Portland Police. The port’s police department have released no details, only confirming to The Oregonian/OregonLive that one victim died at the Embassy Suites hotel at 7900 N.E. Airport Way.
Gresham man arrested for drunk driving after pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash
A Gresham man was arrested Monday night after police say he was driving impaired and fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in Southeast Portland. Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, could face charges of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he struck a person walking near Southeast Powell Street and 138th Avenue, in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality
The multi-pronged strategy forwarded by Mayor Ted Wheeler to build outdoor sites for homeless campers and eventually ban unsanctioned camping isn’t a plan for solving homelessness. But it’s a plan for helping solve the reality we’re in right now. Even with hundreds of millions of dollars going to rent...
Portland to host NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2030
A Final Four is coming to Oregon. The NCAA on Monday named Portland a host site for the 2030 NCAA Women’s Final Four, bringing one of college basketball’s marquee events to the state for the first time. “To say we are excited is a massive understatement — this...
Phil Knight Invitational, Legacy tournaments bring bevy of elite men’s basketball teams to Portland
Five years ago, Portland hosted one of the biggest and most prestigious in-season college basketball tournaments ever, welcoming 16 teams to the Rose City to celebrate the 80th birthday of Nike founder and ex-CEO Phil Knight. As Knight now approaches his 85th birthday, the tournament will return with seven teams...
Newspaper corrections for Nov. 23, 2022
Mimi’s Fresh Tees is located at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street. An article in Saturday editions incorrectly described the store’s location. The Portland Dahlia Society will not have a monthly meeting in December. A listing in Saturday’s Homes & Gardens incorrectly listed a meeting for next month.
Readers respond: Where’s our humanity?
Regarding the letter, “Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution:” (Nov. 15): “We know their names” and sometimes their story; but their courage, resilience, resourcefulness, sense of community, humor and vulnerability are always evident. So evident in fact that they seem more human and more real than those of us who are serving lunch. What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to de-humanize? How is it that those living outside in tents are treated so inhumanely by other so-called human beings? Aren’t we all part of the human family?
